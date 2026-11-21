Mexican military forces captured one ‌of the ​most wanted suspected drug lords, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," as well as two other leaders of his drug-trafficking organization on Friday night ‌following a major operation in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico's security chief said on Saturday morning.

Chapo Isidro was one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives. For over 20 years, according to the US State Department, he ‌and his criminal organization smuggled vast amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the United States. He was considered ‌one of the leaders of the Beltran Leyva cartel, which had reportedly allied with the Los Mayos faction of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

Overnight on Friday, the military operation sparked a wave of violence in the state of Sinaloa, including armed clashes between Mexican security ⁠forces and ​cartel members, who set ⁠up flaming roadblocks in some areas. The capture, the country's defense ministry said in a post on X, was carried out by special forces ⁠from Mexico's army and National Guard and done with coordination between US and Mexican intelligence agencies. The post said that cartel roadblocks ​had been set up in nearby municipalities, but that security forces were deployed alongside local authorities ⁠to clear them.

Social media videos from Guasave, Sinaloa, where Chapo Isidro was captured on Friday night, showed Mexican security force helicopters firing at ground ⁠targets, ​residents scrambling to seek cover at a baseball game and others hiding for safety by a night market. His arrest comes as Mexico has captured or killed a string of high-profile suspected drug traffickers, under pressure ⁠from Washington. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to take unilateral military action inside Mexico if Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's ⁠administration does not do ⁠more to crack down on the cartels.

The White House, the US State Department and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.