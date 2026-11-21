The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, will organise a Special Campaign Day at all polling stations across the state on Sunday, November 22, as part of the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2027, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) remaining available from 10 AM to 4 PM to assist citizens with voter registration and corrections. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said BLOs would be present at all polling stations with the Draft Electoral Roll and requisite forms, urging citizens to verify their names and those of their family members in the electoral roll.

Eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft roll can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6, while applications for corrections or modifications can be made through Form 8. The Special Campaign Days are being organised during the claims and objections period from November 17 to December 16. Apart from November 22, the campaign will also be held on November 28 and 29. The revision is being undertaken with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

All District Election Officers have been instructed to ensure the smooth and systematic conduct of the campaign days and compliance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, officials from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, inspected polling stations in various districts on November 21 to review voter registration activities and arrangements for the campaign.

The inspections covered the presence of BLOs at polling stations, availability of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), draft electoral rolls with BLOs and the conduct of table-top exercises. Officials also reviewed the availability of application forms for voter registration and corrections, along with arrangements to assist citizens in filling them out. The progress made by BLOs in identifying eligible voters, particularly young voters and women, and facilitating their enrolment was also assessed. Officials further reviewed pending cases under the 'Book a Call with BLO' facility, identification of senior citizens above 80 years of age and arrangements for Voter Assistance Desks at polling stations.

During the inspections, officials directed BLOs to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll revision process. They were instructed to conduct door-to-door visits and maintain effective coordination in their respective areas to facilitate the enrolment of all eligible voters. Officials also directed that pending cases be disposed of in accordance with prescribed rules and within the stipulated timelines.

Additionally, voters whose family members are registered at different polling stations will be identified and guided to submit Form 8 for shifting their registration, enabling all eligible members of a family to be enrolled at the same polling station. (ANI)