Death toll from Nigeria boat accident rises to 24
At least 24 people died when a crowded boat carrying people to a funeral in southern Nigeria capsized on Friday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.
At least 24 people died when a crowded boat carrying people to a funeral in southern Nigeria capsized on Friday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.
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