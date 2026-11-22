Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Antonelli fastest but Verstappen on pole in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max ​Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after ​newly crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped ‌to ​sixth due to a grid penalty. Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with four-time world champion Verstappen, an appetising prospect after the old foes clashed in final practice, following a chilly floodlit qualifying session in which neither Ferrari driver made it to the final ‌top 10 phase.

Wild send Quinn Hughes back to Minnesota due to undisclosed injury

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes announced on Saturday that defenseman Quinn Hughes will miss the remaining two games of the team's three-game road trip so that he can return to Minnesota and get an undisclosed injury evaluated. Hughes was hit into the boards by Flames forward Adam Klapka in the third period ‌of Minnesota's 4-1 victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Top 25 roundup: No. 10 BYU outlasts Kansas in 3OT

Top 25 roundup: Saturday Bear Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips with a ‌2-point conversion pass in triple overtime as No. 10 BYU outlasted upset-minded Kansas 31-29 in a wild Big 12 Conference clash in Lawrence, Kan.

Motor racing-Verstappen revels in Russell's misfortune in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max Verstappen laughed at George Russell's misfortune on Saturday after the Dutchman won the Las Vegas Grand Prix while his Mercedes rival went into the barriers and finished ninth. Russell had challenged Verstappen for the lead but ended up fighting to salvage something after ⁠the late ​drama in a chaotic Formula One race of slipstreaming ⁠and nose-to-tail action.

Tennis-Alcaraz digs deep to beat Shelton, will face world number one Zverev in final

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in their ATP ⁠Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year. Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to ​13 matches and will now face world number one Alexander Zverev, who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0) 6-4.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins 'crazy, surreal' Las Vegas race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a ⁠crazy, slipstreaming Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years on Saturday, while Mercedes rival George Russell hit the barriers late on and finished ninth. In a race of 35 lead changes over 50 laps, and drivers ⁠nose-to-tail ​under the floodlights in a non-stop battle with track advantage swinging back and forth like a yo-yo, McLaren's 2025 champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri finished second and third behind the polesitter.

Soccer-Gritty Current overcome Spirit for first NWSL Championship win

Goals from Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha lifted the Kansas City Current past the Washington Spirit 2-1 for their first NWSL Championship ⁠title on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C. DiBernardo scored direct from a corner early in the second half and Debinha added another from a superb solo effort in ⁠stoppage time, tuning out the noise from the ⁠partisan fans at the raucous "Rowdy Audi" venue.

Rafael Nadal a near-unanimous selection to Real Madrid board

Spain's most accomplished tennis star is now helping make decisions for one of the country's biggest soccer clubs. Rafael Nadal, who won 22 grand slam titles over a 23-year career, was approved ‌to join the Real Madrid ‌board of directors by a 99.5% vote of the club's general member assembly Saturday. The 40-year-old ​becomes the 19th member of the board.