Two days after ‌the official ​close of UN climate talks, COP31 presidents Australia and Turkey struggled to win consensus for a deal to advance the fight against climate change, raising the prospect of no deal being reached. A new draft deal released on Sunday has yet to be approved as countries disagreed over issues including whether the accord should mention the fossil fuels scientists ‌say are driving warming.

"While no one obtained everything they might have desired, everyone can find a place for themselves within this text. That is the very essence of consensus," COP31 President Murat Kurum told the talks. "I hope that the decision emerging from this hall will demonstrate to the world that multilateralism is still capable of yielding results." If approved, the current deal would acknowledge for the first time that global warming is on course to exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7-degree Fahrenheit) threshold that countries had sought ‌to preserve, while calling for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse the overshoot.

Ireland's environment minister Darragh O'Brien said the European Union could not support the proposed deal. "We will not endorse a decision that does not ‌respond to the science, that disregards the implementation gap, and that actually risks deepening the chasm between global commitments and the action required to correct the overshoot and bring 1.5 degrees back to within reach," he said.

Panama also said it could not support the current text. DRAFT OMITS MENTION OF FOSSIL FUELS

The current draft omits mention of fossil fuels and instead includes language referring to a previous COP at which governments agreed to transition away from oil, gas, and coal. Observers at the venue, where catering outlets and exhibits have already been dismantled, said Saudi Arabia and other ⁠big oil-producing nations had ​pushed hard in negotiations for keeping explicit mention of fossil ⁠fuels out of the text, and carbon removal in.

"It seems like we are negotiating with the Saudis," said Tuvalu's climate minister, Maina Talia. A representative for the Saudi delegation declined to comment.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, several delegations raised the prospect of leaving without a deal. Others said they worried ⁠that too many delegations had already left to catch their planes home, making it possible there would not be a quorum for a decision.

"We hope, of course, that we will still reach a decision. But given the last few hours, I'm sceptical that this ​can still succeed in the short time left, especially since many colleagues have already left," said Carsten Schneider, Germany's environment minister. Jennifer Morgan, former German climate envoy and a senior fellow at The Fletcher School at Tufts ⁠University, said: "After the presidency ignored the views of 150 countries and tabled a very weak text, negotiations are on the brink."

FOSSIL FUELS STICKING POINT Environmental group 350.org said it was disappointed by the draft's failure to mention fossil fuels explicitly, as well as its encouragement of carbon-removal technologies.

"Carbon capture is one ⁠of ​the biggest scams of the overshoot era, and our leaders are on the verge of falling for it," said Sara Shaw, the group's campaigns and networks director, referring to the practice of trapping carbon dioxide before it reaches the atmosphere. Critics say the technologies are expensive and unproven at scale, and that including them in a deal is likely to spur continued oil and gas development.

The new draft text followed intensive consultations between Australia, which is leading the talks, Turkey, ⁠which is hosting the meeting, and delegations from nearly 200 countries. The presidency gave delegations several hours to raise any objections to the deal, with a session scheduled later on Sunday to begin approving it.

Australia's task, supported by ⁠Turkey, has been to find a deal that balances the needs ⁠of nations most vulnerable to climate change with those whose economies depend on either the production or consumption of fossil fuels. This year's COP is the first since the UN's environmental body confirmed that the rise in global temperature was set to exceed 1.5C, a threshold all countries agreed over a decade ago to try not to exceed, and beyond ‌which extreme weather impacts intensify.