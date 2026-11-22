Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Fresh off China trip, Trump bobs and weaves in freewheeling press conference

The posters showed one thing, but Donald Trump did his thing. Fresh off a four-day visit to China and the Philippines, the US president on Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as ​an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American public.

Fire at power station in Iraq's Basra kills at least 4, injures 35

At least 4 people were killed and 35 injured in a fire ​at a power station in southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, security officials said. Civil defence teams brought the fire at the Hartha ‌power station north ​of Basra under control after firefighters responded to the incident, Iraq's state news agency, INA, reported.

Canada defense minister sees no shift in US military ties

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday he has not seen a reported secret US memo setting out restrictions on cooperation between Canadian and US militaries and said the two countries' armed forces continue to work closely together. McGuinty told Reuters on the sidelines of a Halifax security conference he had not seen a memo the Washington Post reported US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent, imposing new constraints on work between Canadian and US militaries.

Mexico captures top drug lord 'El Chapo Isidro,' latest in string of arrests

Mexican military forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," one of the FBI's ‌10 most wanted fugitives, and two other leaders of his drug-trafficking organization in Sinaloa state on Friday night, Mexico's security chief said on Saturday. For over 20 years, according to the US State Department, Meza Flores and his criminal organization smuggled vast amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

Russian cargo ship ablaze in Baltic Sea after drone strike, crew evacuates

A Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday in what Finland said was likely an attack by Ukraine, and the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters. The 16-member crew of the Sparta II evacuated onto lifeboats, then to a nearby Russian ship, and is on its way back to Russia, Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin told public broadcaster Yle late on Saturday.

Kyiv's restaurant owners brace for tough winter as war pressures mount

Once-bustling Khreshchatyk, the Ukrainian capital's main street, is quieter and emptier now. Large "For Rent" signs line the windows of cafes and restaurants that once buzzed with conversation, clinking glasses and hurrying waiters. ‌With air raid sirens wailing at all hours and Russian drones often prowling the skies above Kyiv, many residents avoid the city centre and stay home.

US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf

US Central Command on Saturday denied an Iranian account that its forces had fired a missile at a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing. Iranian state media earlier reported that the country's air defence systems targeted ‌the aircraft on Friday evening, causing it to abort its mission and land at a nearby airport.

Search for Indonesia factory fire missing to resume Monday, police remove 24 body bags

Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from a factory destroyed by fire in Java on Sunday as firefighters battled remaining hotspots a day after the blaze tore through the building and a search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight. The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, in the Serang regency. The factory is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company, founded in 1981, according to its website.

COP31 climate talks see no consensus as EU, others reject deal

The COP31 climate talks in Turkey neared a close on Sunday with no consensus on a final deal as countries argued over the pace of the clean-energy transition, the role of carbon capture, and financial support for developing nations. Below are reactions from delegates:

COP31 climate summit risks failure as talks go deep into overtime

The COP31 climate summit will either produce a good deal or no deal at all, the European Union's top climate official said on Saturday as talks stretched deep into overtime. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are struggling to bridge divisions over fossil fuels and ⁠climate finance, delaying an agreement ​at the two-week conference that had been scheduled to end on Friday.

Schumer led Democrats to big Senate win. Now, some say they need a ⁠new leader

Chuck Schumer led Senate Democrats through November's midterm elections that gave them a decisive 56-seat majority. Progressives responded with a collective "thank you, next," arguing he should now make way for a successor. Critics say Schumer's decades in Washington, his age and his close ties to the party establishment make him ill-suited to lead a caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers.

COP31 climate talks set to collapse without political deal

UN climate talks in Turkey looked set to collapse without a political agreement after COP31 summit president Murat Kurum said there would be no new draft of the deal. Earlier, multiple countries and negotiating blocs ⁠said they could not accept the version of the text put before them.

Croatians rally in Zagreb demanding justice over psychiatric hospital death

Thousands gathered in Croatia's capital on Saturday evening to protest over the death of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Peris in a psychiatric hospital, demanding accountability for those responsible and better regulation of treatments in hospitals. Peris, a former athlete and coach, died on October 21 after being admitted to the clinic. His death sparked public outrage across Croatia after images and video from hospital surveillance cameras were published by local media.

At least 14 people missing after Russian drone ​hit building in Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says

At least 14 people may still be trapped under the rubble of a residential building that was struck by a Russian drone on Sunday morning in Ukraine's Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "Part of a five-story apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack. I thank our first responders for acting quickly: nine people have already been evacuated, and the fire has been contained," Zelenskiy said on X.

Democrats won big ⁠in the midterms. So now what?

Democrats basking in their November 3 election wins will soon unveil an ambitious legislative agenda for the first 100 days and beyond, in a test of progressives' influence and Republicans' willingness to cooperate, as they take control of the US Congress on January 3. That agenda is likely to be unveiled in early December once a Senate leadership race is settled.

Thousands march in Lisbon as living costs fuel anger

Thousands of people marched through central Lisbon on Saturday despite heavy rain to protest against soaring living costs, a deepening housing crisis and low wages. Organiser CGTP, Portugal's largest trade union federation, called for higher wages and ⁠pensions, lower ​prices for essential goods and services, and measures to curb housing costs.

Death toll from Nigeria boat accident rises to 24

At least 24 people died when a crowded boat carrying people to a funeral in southern Nigeria capsized on Friday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said. Search and rescue operations were ongoing on Saturday, with 24 bodies recovered so far and 24 survivors rescued, NEMA said in a statement

Australia criticises US Congressional Budget Office over AUKUS comments

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on Sunday criticised the United States Congressional Budget Office over a report that said the AUKUS pact would decrease the number of attack submarines available to the US Navy. "They are wrong," Marles said, referring to the CBO, which said in the report this month that the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia could diminish the size of the navy’s attack submarine force through to 2060.

Russian cargo ship still on fire off Finland after attack

A fire onboard a Russian cargo ship that was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea continued to ⁠burn through the night even as efforts were made to douse the flames, Finland's coast guard said on Sunday. The Finnish military has said the strike on the Sparta II on Saturday was likely carried out by Ukraine and that the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters where it remains at anchor. The 16 crew members were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship.

Washington governor, union denounce ICE arrests of travelers at Seattle airport

The governor of Washington state denounced federal immigration authorities ⁠on Saturday for arresting two people on a jetway at a Seattle-area airport. The incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers occurred around 8 a.m. ⁠PST (1600 GMT) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as people boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles. ICE officers conducted an operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, who overstayed his visa, the agency said in a statement.

Bahrain says Iran strikes industrial facility as air defences intercept attacks

Bahrain said an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile-and-drone assault on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. In a statement on Sunday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said two people were injured in Iranian attacks on the country during the previous day - a Pakistani resident, who was in a critical condition, and a Bahraini citizen, who was stable.

COP31 climate talks break down as ‌EU and others reject deal

UN climate talks fell into disarray on Sunday as the European ‌Union and others rejected a final draft deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it was too weak to advance the fight against global warming. After more than two weeks of negotiations, which had been due to end on Friday but ​stretched into the weekend, Turkey's COP31 President Murat Kurum said at the closing plenary that a deal was not approved.