Paolo Bulgari, the ‌Italian jeweller ​who helped turn his family's business into a global luxury powerhouse whose creations were worn by film stars and royalty, has died at the age of 89.

The news was reported by ‌several news agencies on Saturday, citing a statement from his family that was confirmed by the Bulgari company, now part of the French LVMH group. Born in Rome in 1937, Bulgari was the grandson of Sotirios Voulgaris, a Greek silversmith from the Epirus region who left Greece ‌and settled in Italy before founding what would become the Bulgari jewellery house in the late 19th century, with the family ‌Italianising its surname.

Paolo, who joined the family business in 1960 after initially studying law, developed a reputation as one of the industry's leading experts in precious stones. Working alongside his brother Nicola and later his nephew, Francesco Trapani, he helped transform the famed Roman jeweller into a global luxury group.

FLAGSHIP BRAND GAINED GLOBAL PRESENCE The company's ⁠flagship ​brand, BVLGARI, which uses the classical Latin "V" ⁠in place of "U", expanded from its jewellery roots into watches, perfumes, accessories and hotels, while opening stores in major world capitals such as New York, Paris and ⁠Geneva.

As the company's chair from 1984, he oversaw decades of growth built on the house's bold use of coloured gemstones and distinctive Italian style. Bulgari designs ​became favourites of celebrities ranging from Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn to more recent stars including ⁠Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie.

Despite his association with wealth and glamour, friends and colleagues recalled a reserved man standing nearly 2 metres tall (6 feet 7 inches) who still ⁠enjoyed ​serving customers at the company's historic Via Condotti boutique, sometimes introducing himself simply as a salesman. According to Italian media, he continued sketching jewellery designs almost until the end of his life.

The Bulgaris sold control of their Milan-listed company to French luxury group LVMH ⁠in 2011 in a deal worth about $5 billion, ending more than a century of family control. Paolo later described the decision as ⁠painful but necessary to secure the ⁠company's future and protect thousands of employees. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said on Saturday that throughout his life, Paolo had played a pivotal role in the success of the Bulgari brand, while preserving ‌and embodying its Italian ‌spirit and deeply rooted Roman heritage.