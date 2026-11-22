Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Saudi Arabia once banned Grand Theft Auto. Now it's got a stake ​in it

Grand Theft Auto, banned in Saudi Arabia until last year, is now being ​embraced not only by its gamers - a category that includes ‌Crown ​Prince Mohammed bin Salman - but also by its sovereign wealth fund, which the prince chairs. This week, gamers in Saudi Arabia joined legions of fans around the world to play Grand Theft Auto VI upon launch — the first new release of the top-selling series since a ‌Saudi ban was scrapped in 2025.

GTA VI shatters records with $3.8 billion in first-day sales

"Grand Theft Auto VI" raked in $3.79 billion in sales within the first 24 hours of its launch, becoming the world's biggest entertainment release ever, as fans around the world celebrated the blockbuster title that is now a global cultural phenomenon. The action-adventure title that sees criminal duo Lucia and Jason blitz through the ‌neon-soaked streets of Vice City sold 32.5 million units pre-release, developer Rockstar Games said on Friday, a day after the game launched to massive fanfare and critical acclaim globally.

French actor ‌Depardieu and author Houellebecq under investigation for sexual assault

The Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday it had opened a judicial investigation into actor Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq over alleged sexual offences after a legal complaint was filed against them. AFP News agency reported on Friday that the men had been jointly accused of the gang rape and assault of a woman during a 2018 film shoot

YouTube nears $3 billion settlement with US school districts over addiction ⁠claims, Bloomberg ​News reports

YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to ⁠potentially pay about $3 billion to thousands of US school districts that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students' mental health, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The deal also includes product safeguards for teens and is contingent on ⁠a majority of districts signing on, with finalization likely to take a few months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Miley Cyrus weds drummer Maxx Morando in California, People magazine reports

Grammy-winning pop star ​Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in California on Saturday, People magazine and other US entertainment news outlets reported. Cyrus and Morando reportedly tied the knot ⁠at a private ceremony in Palm Springs, a month after performing "Let's Get Married" together at the Hollywood Bowl. The song appears on Cyrus' latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

GTA VI books record $3.79 billion in sales on first day of launch

"Grand Theft ⁠Auto ​VI" recorded $3.79 billion in retail sales in the first 24 hours of its launch, developer Rockstar Games said on Friday, cementing its position as the world's biggest videogame release of all time.

How Grand Theft Auto VI's launch surpassed expectations

You can paint your bedroom walls. You can scuba dive and explore shipwrecks. You can go birdwatching and catalogue up to 62 different ⁠species. You can even rob banks and steal cars, just like in the old days — but you'll need to be careful, because the police are smarter now and if you ⁠run out of gas, well, you'll have to fill ⁠up the tank. The level of realistic detail in Rockstar Games' video game "Grand Theft Auto VI," which was released this week, has astonished gamers and helped the release roar beyond the already sky-high expectations that had built up after a 13-year wait and an estimated $1 billion production ‌budget. It has a score ‌of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, the joint highest score of any game ever, and high ​praise for it has been almost universal.