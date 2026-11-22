The COP31 conference in Turkey ended in collapse on Sunday after countries failed to agree an overarching political deal on how to tackle climate change.

Below ​are reactions from delegates: CHRIS BOWEN, PRESIDENT OF NEGOTIATIONS

"A lot of good things happened this COP. A lot of events which told the clean ​energy story. A lot of commitments made — like the more than 90 countries that signed the ‌electrification pledge, ​for example. And all that is good work and a great thing. But not enough when it comes to climate action. And unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision, as you know. And that's disappointing. Very disappointing." "An obvious issue is the transition away from fossil fuels, where some parties insisted that must be mentioned, other parties insisted that if it was mentioned they would veto."

LILIAM CHAGAS, BRAZIL NEGOTIATOR "On the cover decision the president proposed to ‌us, we believe that we needed a space to address overshoot, to enhance science, the tripling of adaptation finance, more ambition on regional climate finance, to welcome a restructured action agenda, to care for the vulnerable people."

KENYA DELEGATION "We reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism, but multilateralism must deliver."

"Honesty also requires us to say what this decision does not do. First of all, Africa is not named. The decision rightly speaks of least developed countries and small island states, but not once of Africa's special needs and circumstances. "Those who took the lead in emissions must take the lead in support. We ask our partners to bring the finance that makes this ambition possible. Kenya ‌stands with the Africa Group to make COP32 Africa's COP — the COP of delivery."

MURAT KURUM, COP31 PRESIDENT "We did everything we could. You should not hurt people in the world who really expect something out of this by just being hung up on one word or phrase... there is no ‌benefit for anyone in a system where you go into negotiations with no result."

"There will be no new text from now on. We will not be carrying out work on a new text in an environment where there is no consensus. We will implement existing decisions." PHILIPPINES DELEGATION

"Our differences must not stop us from acting together." "Climate finance must be fully mobilised to drive (the) needed scale and speed in mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, capacity building and loss and damage."

"A target without means is a promise without a pathway." NEPAL DELEGATION

"We came to Antalya with some hope and aspirations... It is not good to go back home without a cover decision, not for Nepal but for all parties." VANUATU DELEGATION

"This text falls short of what international law requires, what science demands, and what our vulnerable ⁠communities urgently need." "We cannot ​accept language that weakens the 1.5 degrees call or normalises overshoot without a credible ⁠pathway to return below 1.5 degrees [Celsius of warming (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit)] as rapidly as possible."

"It is unacceptable that this decision remains silent on fossil fuels, the principal driver of (the) climate crisis." "Consensus must never come at the expense of our people's survival, sovereignty, and future generations."

IRAQ DELEGATION "The Iraq delegation expresses deep concern with some pathways that were taken to divert from (the) Paris Agreement."

KATE HUGHES, UK LEAD CLIMATE ⁠NEGOTIATOR "We have worked until the very end for a balanced and credible result, but what is before us is not commensurate with the urgency of overshoot, the scale of the climate crisis, or the impacts already being felt by the most vulnerable people and communities around the world.

"It moves us backwards on the science when we must accelerate implementation. It ​is a lowest common denominator, where it should have been instead presenting bold, collective ambition on climate action." SIGRUN GJERLOW AASLAND, NORWAY CLIMATE MINISTER

"The draft at hand takes us backwards from agreements that we have previously made." "Norway remains committed to continuing our joint and accelerated energy transition, and Norway ⁠remains committed to accelerating finance, to adaptation, and we look forward to continuing the work on these important tasks going forward, but we cannot accept the two decisions as proposed by the president, and we object to their adoption."

SAMIRA NAWA, DENMARK MINISTER FOR CLIMATE "This was never about finance, adaptation finance for the European Union. That part of it, we were willing to accept. This is about the mitigation, it's ⁠about ​the fossil fuels not being mentioned, it's the language on science not being strong enough."

LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES GROUP "We struggled to find meaningful outcomes that respond to the priorities of the most vulnerable countries like us."

"We cannot afford to see backsliding." MARSHALL ISLANDS DELEGATION

"We have been let down on all sides. We were presented with the worst possible response to overshoot, a response to enhance oil and gas. We will not be forced to accept false solutions. We will not compromise our future to benefit fossil fuel interests. We will not accept an outcome that undermines our security and threatens our future." SERGEI KONONUCHENKO, RUSSIA DELEGATE

"If supply (of oil ⁠and gas) shrinks faster than demand, the result will be not a reduction of emissions, but deficit, price shock and a switch to dirtier types of fuel and energy poverty… and the first to suffer would be the poorest." "For that reason, we cannot agree to any formulation on fossil fuel."

SAUDI ARABIA ⁠DELEGATION "We believe that climate change requires all solutions on the table."

"It makes no sense ⁠that solutions, concrete solutions... will be taken off the table." EU DELEGATION

"We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and we will not accept negotiating backward in time, and we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel." "The drafts, and I say that plural, put before us does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face, and therefore the European ‌Union cannot accept it."

JEAN-LUC CRUCKE, BELGIAN CLIMATE MINISTER "It ‌is unacceptable. It's not the end of multilateralism, but there has to be courage to say no."

(Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Valere Volcovici, Sarah McFarlane, Peter ​Hobson, Lewis Jackson, and Simon Jessop, editing by William James and Barbara Lewis)