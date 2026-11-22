Manchester City missed ​out on the chance to ​move into first place ‌in the ​Women's Super League on Sunday, suffering a 3-1 defeat at home by Tottenham Hotspur ‌that leaves them second in the standings. With leaders Chelsea held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool on Saturday, reigning champions City looked set ‌to capitalise on that slip-up when they took a 1-0 lead ‌thanks to a Bunny Shaw goal in the 10th minute. However, Norwegian striker Cathinka Tandberg levelled for Spurs just before the break.

City stuttered in attack, and ⁠they ​were punished in ⁠the 74th minute when Drew Spence sliced them open with a pass through the ⁠middle that Matilda Vinberg picked up before slotting into the net, and ​Jessica Naz added a goal on her 100th WSL appearance ⁠shortly afterwards to make it 3-1. The defeat leaves City on 25 points after 11 ⁠games, ​two behind Chelsea and two ahead of third-placed London City Lionesses, while the win lifts Spurs to fifth on 20 ⁠points.

In the day's other early kick-off, Simi Awujo struck deep into second-half ⁠stoppage time ⁠to give Manchester United a 2-1 win away to Birmingham City to leave them fourth in the table ‌on ‌21 points.