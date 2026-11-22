​Manchester City missed out on the chance to move into first place in the Women's ‌Super League on Sunday, suffering a 3-1 defeat at home by Tottenham Hotspur that leaves them second in the standings.

With leaders Chelsea held to a ‌0-0 draw by Liverpool on Saturday, reigning champions City looked set to ‌capitalise on that slip-up when they took a 1-0 lead thanks to a Bunny Shaw goal in the 10th minute. However, Norwegian striker Cathinka Tandberg levelled for Spurs ⁠just ​before the break. City ⁠stuttered in attack, and they were punished in the 74th minute when Drew Spence sliced ⁠them open with a pass through the middle that Matilda Vinberg picked up ​before slotting into the net, and Jessica Naz added a goal ⁠on her 100th WSL appearance shortly afterwards to make it 3-1.

The defeat leaves City ⁠on ​25 points after 11 games, two behind Chelsea and two ahead of third-placed London City Lionesses, while the win lifts Spurs to ⁠fifth on 20 points. In the day's other early kick-off, Simi Awujo struck deep ⁠into second-half stoppage ⁠time to give Manchester United a 2-1 win away to Birmingham City to leave them fourth in the ‌table on ‌21 points.