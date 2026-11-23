The ‌death toll ​rose to 11 from a Russian attack on ‌the town of Dymer in Ukraine's Kyiv region after rescuers pulled another body from ‌the rubble, regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said ‌on Monday.

Rescuers were combing the rubble of a residential building, after retrieving several bodies overnight. ⁠It ​was not immediately ⁠clear how many were feared trapped. Two survivors ⁠pulled from the wreckage were a seven-year-old boy ​named Davyd and a 79-year-old woman named ⁠Valentyna, who had been trapped for 22 hours, ⁠said ​emergency service spokeswoman Viktoriia Ruban, who did not give their full ⁠names.

Constant air raid alerts and the threat of ⁠drones ⁠hampered rescue efforts, by interrupting the search for victims, Ruban added.