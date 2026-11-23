Russian attack on Ukraine's Dymer in Kyiv region kills 11, official says
The death toll rose to 11 from a Russian attack on the town of Dymer in Ukraine's Kyiv region after rescuers pulled another body from the rubble, regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Monday.
Rescuers were combing the rubble of a residential building, after retrieving several bodies overnight. It was not immediately clear how many were feared trapped. Two survivors pulled from the wreckage were a seven-year-old boy named Davyd and a 79-year-old woman named Valentyna, who had been trapped for 22 hours, said emergency service spokeswoman Viktoriia Ruban, who did not give their full names.
Constant air raid alerts and the threat of drones hampered rescue efforts, by interrupting the search for victims, Ruban added.