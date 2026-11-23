US stock futures rose sharply on Monday as ‌authorities ​in Asia moved to support markets after last week's AI-linked stock wipeout sparked a global selloff in riskier assets. Nasdaq 100 futures bounced 3.5% by 1200 GMT and S&P 500 futures added 2.8%, while Europe's region-wide STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, led by semiconductor and other technology stocks.

Investors are questioning whether the vast sums of ‌money being spent on AI data centres will generate enough profit to justify the investments. Concerns over tighter US Federal Reserve policy, a leadership crisis at Nvidia and a potential slowdown in AI-related spending after the US midterms added to the pressure.

Last week's 10% drop in the Nasdaq was its biggest decline since the March 2020 pandemic-driven selloff, while volatility pushed Wall Street's so-called fear gauge above 40 for the first time since April 2025. Deutsche Bank ‌strategist Jim Reid said fears surrounding the AI trade had spread into a broader risk-off, prompting investors globally to seek liquidity.

"This was no longer simply a tech selloff," he wrote. The fall in Taiwan's ‌chipmaker-heavy benchmark last week was the biggest since 1990, while European shares, which are less exposed to tech stocks, posted their worst weekly performance in almost eight months.

Taiwan stocks rose 2.4% on Monday, with government support helping to stabilise the market, and although the rout deepened for South Korea's KOSPI, the index came off 10-month lows to trade down by about 3.3%. The KOSPI was global equities' leading light in the first half of this year, as bets on chip demand more than doubled the index's value in six months.

Following ⁠the selloff, ​the index has halved from its peak, and South Korea's ⁠finance minister reiterated on Monday plans to stabilise the market if necessary. Taiwan's financial regulator has ordered a tightening of short-selling rules for stocks, while in China, stock exchanges announced a batch of support measures such as easing requirements for margin financing.

Japanese markets were closed ⁠for a holiday on Monday but futures indicated selling pressure, while markets in Hong Kong and mainland China sank to new multi-month lows. Safe-haven demand, meanwhile, eased after Friday's surge into bonds and the dollar.

US 10-year Treasury yields added 4.6 basis points ​to 4.95% and their German equivalents, the benchmark for the euro zone, were steady at 3.30%. AI TRADE TURNS

For about four years since the launch of chatbot ChatGPT, the "AI trade" has lifted ⁠a wide range of stocks, from chipmakers to switch and cable makers to electricity generators, on the assumption of explosive growth in computing demand. According to analysts, AI spending is staying solid, with Morgan Stanley forecasting a rise next year in hyperscaler capital expenditure of more than ⁠70% ​to top $1.6 trillion.

But the mood in the market has shifted drastically. The exit of Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO nicknamed the "godfather of AI", has called the chipmaker's strategy of financing some of its customers into question.

The faltering debut of AI leader Anthropic, which on Friday closed 8.5% lower on its first full day of trading, showed traders turning fickle. The next test, besides the price performance of US markets this week, ⁠will be the results and outlook from computer maker Dell on Tuesday and, next month, whether the Fed raises interest rates as investors expect.

The US dollar stayed below Friday's 19-month highs against a basket ⁠of currencies as last week's selloff prompted traders to scale ⁠back expectations for an aggressive US rate hike next month. The dollar index was broadly unchanged at 103.9. That also helped gold regain some ground and trade up 2.5% at $3,620 per ounce. Bitcoin was up 0.7%.

Oil fell as an increase in Middle East supplies offset unease about persistent shipping and refinery attacks in ‌the region. Brent was down 1.3% ‌to $91.3 a barrel.