Ukraine's infrastructure ministry plans to raise freight ​rail tariffs by 15% from January ​1, despite objections from major shippers ‌in ​the steel and agricultural sectors, a draft government resolution showed on Monday. The government, which makes the final decision on tariff increases, approved ‌a smaller rise than Ukrzaliznytsia sought earlier this year.

State-owned Ukrzaliznytsia rail is Ukraine's largest carrier, but freight volumes and revenue have fallen sharply after the blockade of Black Sea ports that had ‌previously handled 90% of the country's exports. "The continued restrictions on seaport operations, which are likely ‌to remain in place throughout 2027, along with intensified attacks on shippers, rail infrastructure and rolling stock, pose additional risks of lower freight volumes and a significant shortfall in revenue," the ministry said.

Russia has sharply stepped ⁠up ​attacks on Ukraine's ⁠transport infrastructure this year, hitting locomotives, bridges and railway stations in an effort to gain an advantage in a ⁠war that has lasted nearly five years. Ukrzaliznytsia earlier this year said it needed to raise tariffs by ​45%, but the government approved a 30% increase, postponing a further rise until 2027.

The ⁠ministry said the 30% increase did not offset higher costs and that the company's loss for 2026 could ⁠reach ​18.1 billion hryvnias ($403 million). If tariffs are not raised, it said, losses from freight transport could reach 12.7 billion hryvnias ($283 million) in 2027. A 15% increase would reduce the loss ⁠to 4.5 billion hryvnias ($100 million).

The ministry estimates that tariffs would need to rise by 23% for ⁠the business to ⁠break even. Steelmakers and agricultural producers have previously warned that higher tariffs would be damaging for businesses in sectors hit hardest by the disruption ‌of key ‌export routes.

($1 = 44.9353 hryvnias)