Belgian PM De Wever sets December 31 deadline for budget talks
Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Monday set a December 31 deadline for his government to reach an agreement on next year's budget, after another week of talks ended without a result.
"Should we not have a budget agreement (before the end of the year), the government will effectively be unable to govern, thereby bringing its existence to an end", De Wever's office said in a statement. The tense budget talks over the past month have created a political crisis, as De Wever has not been able to get all the parties in his coalition to agree on €10 billion in budget cuts he says are needed to keep government finances in check.
"One coalition partner refuses to accept the proposed balance," De Wever said in a reference to the Flemish socialist Vooruit party, which is pushing for higher wealth taxes to partly replace cuts in healthcare and welfare spending.