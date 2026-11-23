​Belgium's Prime ‌Minister Bart De ​Wever on Monday set a December 31 deadline for his ‌government to reach an agreement on next year's budget, after another week of talks ended without a result.

"Should we ‌not have a budget agreement (before the end of the ‌year), the government will effectively be unable to govern, thereby bringing its existence to an end", De Wever's office said in ⁠a ​statement. The tense ⁠budget talks over the past month have created a political ⁠crisis, as De Wever has not been able to ​get all the parties in his coalition to agree ⁠on €10 billion in budget cuts he says are needed to keep ⁠government ​finances in check.

"One coalition partner refuses to accept the proposed balance," De Wever said in ⁠a reference to the Flemish socialist Vooruit party, which is ⁠pushing for ⁠higher wealth taxes to partly replace cuts in healthcare and welfare spending.