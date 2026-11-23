China has sentenced ‌an ​official in its central apparatus to death for leaking state secrets to a foreign country, according to an anonymised report published on Monday by a state-affiliated social media account. Baomiguan, an account overseen ‌by China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection, said an administrative official identified only by his surname Ma was recruited by a foreign spy agency while serving abroad.

After returning to China, Ma allegedly sent out over 100 intelligence reports at his handler's direction, including 35 items later deemed ‌state secrets, during a "long-running" operation, receiving over one million yuan ($150,000), the post said. The case, widely shared by state media, was briefly ‌the top-trending topic on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday morning.

The state secrecy regulator and the Ministry of State Security (MSS) - China's main intelligence-gathering and counter-espionage agency - have increasingly turned to social media in recent years to warn officials not to become informants or spies. A prominent account run by the otherwise opaque MSS regularly publishes similar ⁠anonymised accounts ​of officials accused of spying for ⁠foreign countries.

Many of the cases result in prison, while a small number result in the death penalty. The posts are typically widely circulated online and amplified by ⁠state media coverage. DETAILS OF CHINESE SPYING CASE KEPT UNCLEAR

An unspecified court sentenced Ma to death and confiscation of all personal property, according to the ​anonymised report. The identities of the body for which Ma worked and the foreign intelligence agency were not disclosed; nor were ⁠the duration of Ma's alleged spying, the timing of his arrest and sentencing, or whether he had already been executed.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, which portrayed Ma ⁠as ​having been lured into spying for a foreign government through a combination of relationship-building, financial incentives and coercion. In 2025 and 2026, the US CIA published videos seeking informants in the Chinese bureaucracy and military, with detailed Chinese-language instructions on how to make contact securely.

Beijing ⁠called the videos a "damning confession" of the CIA's efforts to obtain other countries' secrets. "The struggle on the hidden front has never ceased, ⁠and intelligence agencies' methods have become ⁠increasingly deceptive," Monday's post said.

"We must remain constantly alert to national security risks, strengthen party discipline and awareness of confidentiality, keep our social, personal and friendship circles free of undue influence, strictly observe workplace rules, ‌and guard against being ‌targeted and exploited," it said. ($1 = 6.6722 Chinese yuan renminbi)