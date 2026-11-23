CrowdStrike will ‌acquire Zscaler ​in a $43.9 billion all-stock deal, the biggest cybersecurity acquisition on record, uniting two major players in the field as AI advances fuel increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Shares of Zscaler rose more than 20% in premarket trading to $234.66 but were still trading well below the implied offer price of $260.41 ‌per share. CrowdStrike fell more than 6%.

"Antitrust scrutiny is certainly possible given the size of the transaction and the importance of both companies, but it would be premature to assume that regulators will necessarily try to block it," said Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at IG Group. "The key issue is likely to be how much overlap regulators see between the two businesses and whether customers would genuinely ‌have fewer competitive alternatives as a result."

The deal brings together CrowdStrike's protection for computers, servers and other devices with Zscaler's technology for securing employees' access to applications and data, creating a ‌broader cybersecurity platform for corporate and government customers. Enterprises worldwide are confronting increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, with advances in AI making it easier to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities while also driving demand for tools that can detect and stop threats.

Recent outages affecting airlines, banks and government agencies, along with high-profile vulnerabilities in widely used Java and PHP software, have further heightened concerns over the resilience of critical digital infrastructure. The acquisition also reflects a broader consolidation in the sector, as companies ⁠seek to build ​larger platforms offering multiple services while customers look to ⁠reduce the number of security vendors they use.

It also gives CrowdStrike access to roughly 8,000 Zscaler customers that do not currently use its products, expanding its reach across a customer base that includes large enterprises such as Unilever and ⁠United Airlines. KEY DEAL TERMS

Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each share they own, implying a premium of about 34% to Zscaler's last close. CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84% of the combined company after the ​transaction closes, which is expected in the second half of 2027.

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's CEO, will lead the combined company, while Zscaler chief executive Jay Chaudhry will stay on to ⁠run the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike's board. The companies will continue to operate separately until closing. The agreement carries a $1.4 billion breakup fee payable by Zscaler if it walks away under certain circumstances, including to accept a rival offer.

CrowdStrike said the ⁠deal ​would expand its addressable market by more than $185 billion, strengthening its position across a broader range of cybersecurity products and services. The combined company is expected to start with more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue, including roughly $3.9 billion from Zscaler.

CrowdStrike expects the deal to generate about $1 billion in annualized revenue synergies within 30 months of closing. Qatalyst Partners, JPMorgan and BofA Securities are ⁠advising CrowdStrike on the transaction, while BDT & MSD Partners, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are advising Zscaler.

SOLID QUARTERS FOR BOTH Separately, CrowdStrike forecast fourth-quarter sales between $1.638 billion and $1.644 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $1.62 billion, ⁠according to data compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted profit is ⁠expected to be 36 cents per share, in line with estimates. Its third-quarter revenue rose 28% to $1.58 billion, buoyed by a 29% rise in subscription revenue. Analysts were expecting total sales of $1.53 billion.

Adjusted profit was 34 cents per share, compared with estimates of 31 cents. Meanwhile, Zscaler posted a 20% ‌rise in first-quarter revenue to $949.3 million, ‌above estimates of $938 million. Adjusted profit was $1.23 per share, exceeding estimates of $1.16.