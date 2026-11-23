Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Monday hailed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the eve of the 21st anniversary of its first swearing-in in the state, crediting his father, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for two decades of governance and asserting that incumbent Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is carrying that development agenda forward with central support. Speaking in Patna ahead of the Janata Dal (United)’s “Good Governance Day” celebrations scheduled for November 24, Nishant Kumar congratulated NDA allies, leaders, and party workers while pointing to Bihar’s transformation since 2005.

"Tomorrow marks 21 years of the NDA government—the government led by my father. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the constituent parties of the NDA, their leaders, and their workers on this occasion... Consider where Bihar was 20 years ago, and look at where it stands today...," he said. November 24 marks 21 years since Nitish Kumar first took oath as Chief Minister of an NDA government in Bihar on November 24, 2005, ending 15 years of RJD rule.

The anniversary comes seven months after a major leadership transition in Patna. Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar stepped down as Chief Minister in April, paving the way for BJP leader Samrat Choudhary to take the oath on April 15 as Bihar’s first BJP Chief Minister. Nishant Kumar was subsequently inducted into the Samrat Choudhary cabinet as Minister of Health.

While Nishant Kumar’s statement accurately marks the 21st calendar anniversary of the NDA’s first government in Bihar, the claim requires important political context. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as head of the first NDA government in Bihar on November 24, 2005, making November 24, 2026, the exact 21st anniversary of that milestone.

However, the NDA has not been in power uninterrupted for all 21 years. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) twice parted ways with the BJP to form Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) governments with the RJD and Congress—first between 2015 and 2017, and again between August 2022 and January 2024. During both spells, the NDA sat in the opposition. Nishant Kumar also referred to looking at where Bihar stood "20 years ago" and credited his father’s 20 years of work—an estimate that aligns closely with Nitish Kumar’s cumulative tenure as Chief Minister (roughly 19–20 years across multiple stints, accounting for his brief 2014–2015 break when Jitan Ram Manjhi served as CM, before stepping down in April 2026).

Ahead of marking 21 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation Nitish Setu (named after former Nitish Kumar), an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. (ANI)