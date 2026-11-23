Morgan Stanley turned the most bullish on stocks ​since April and said on Monday ​that last week’s rout has ‌set the ​stage for a rebound as battered valuations offer investors cheaper entry points. The frenzied selloff, which pushed the benchmark S&P ‌500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones into correction territory on Friday, was an "overshoot" and did not reflect a deterioration in fundamentals, a team led by chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said.

The ‌view offers a striking counterpoint to the gloom that has gripped global markets. Concerns ‌stemming from heavy spending and political headwinds have amplified pressure on the AI trade, and the hotly anticipated market debut of Anthropic also failed to resuscitate the industry. "The fundamental backdrop is considerably healthier today," the analysts ⁠said.

"With the ​valuation reset and ⁠sentiment washout, we are now more bullish tactically than we have been since early April. This is the ⁠fat pitch we have patiently been waiting for, and we're not going to miss it." Stocks are ​pricing in a 6% contraction in 2027 earnings, the brokerage said, against Morgan Stanley's ⁠forecast for 14% growth and consensus expectations of 17%. Hyperscalers, industrials and quality cyclicals could offer opportunities, it ⁠added.

Futures ​pointed to a strong open for Wall Street's main indexes on Monday. Shares of some AI heavyweights were also up premarket, with Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta gaining between 4% ⁠and 8% each. Morgan Stanley also argued that investors' expectations of future rate hikes by the ⁠Federal Reserve were ⁠too hawkish, since markets have "already done the tightening."

Traders see at least two rate increases by the Fed by March next year, according ‌to data ‌compiled by LSEG.