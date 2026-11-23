Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said ​on Monday that the COP31 ​climate summit held in ‌Turkey had established ​a valuable foundation for future negotiations, even though countries failed to reach consensus on a ‌final deal, known as a cover decision. "It would have been better if agreement had also been reached on the cover decision on the final day. Nevertheless, ‌a very valuable foundation has been established for the next round of ‌negotiations," Erdogan said, speaking after a cabinet meeting.

The UN climate talks ended in collapse on Sunday as the European Union and others rejected a final deal put forward by COP31 ⁠presidents ​Turkey and Australia, ⁠saying it was too weak to advance the fight against global warming. Erdogan said delegates ⁠at COP31 had adopted 46 decisions covering a broad range of agenda items ​and that the summit had helped create opportunities for investment, financing and technology ⁠cooperation alongside climate diplomacy.

Turkey had sought to use the summit to advance economic cooperation, ⁠securing ​deals with China, Saudi Arabia, and Canada as well as development banks, he added. The COP process is the main vehicle through which ⁠countries coordinate their efforts to curb global warming.

Its annual meeting provides an opportunity ⁠for nations ⁠to signal they are willing to work together to find solutions and financing for the problems that rising temperatures cause.