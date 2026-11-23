US President Donald Trump said ‌on ​Monday he reassured the Nvidia board that the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO would not pose a risk to US national security. Trump said he had been in touch with the board since Huang stepped down November 12 following revelations about his extramarital affairs with subordinates and with Chinese national Alice Huang, a suspected spy ‌of no relation.

Trump, who counts Huang as among his closest friends in Silicon Valley, had pushed for his reinstatement despite the revelations in an extraordinarily public intervention by a US president into a company's decision-making. "The board decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things the board wanted to know is there a national security problem?" Trump said in an interview with CNBC after the board's decision to reinstate Huang as CEO was announced.

"And ‌after a lot of research... we said, 'No, it's not a problem.'" Trump also expressed concern that China could poach Jensen Huang in the CNBC interview. "Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you ‌they would give him whatever he wanted," he said.

Trump would not say if he attended any Nvidia board meeting, but told CNBC he was represented there. He said he spoke with Jensen Huang on Sunday night. In a social media post earlier on Monday, Trump welcomed the board's decision and called Jensen Huang a "great patriot and a national treasure." He said Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed that the federal government has no evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA ⁠poses any risk ​to National Security," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump said Jensen ⁠Huang’s leadership at Nvidia was needed to ensure the continued success of the company, as well as the US economy.

The US government is investigating whether Alice Huang was a Chinese asset, Trump has said. He told CNBC he did not ask Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠if Alice Huang was a spy when the two leaders met last week. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Alice Huang kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with ​the Nvidia chief executive.

TRUMP INCREASED PRESSURE ON NVIDIA BOARD As he left Washington last week for an Asia trip, the US president said he would not mind seeking Huang’s return to the company, saying, "I think ⁠he learned a big lesson."

Trump’s language grew more forceful at a White House briefing after the trip on Friday. He said he'd like to see the former Nvidia chief "make a big apology and go back," adding: "I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant — ⁠he's ​a brilliant man.' He is." On Sunday night, Trump posted on Truth Social that he hoped Nvidia’s board would rehire Huang: "It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

The reversal sent Nvidia's shares soaring 33%, boosting shares of other chip-related companies as well. Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock in September, weeks before reports surfaced of Huang's ties to ⁠the alleged Chinese spy, according to Trump's latest financial disclosure released on Thursday. "Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling ⁠its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security," ⁠Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US lawmakers have been asking questions about Trump's knowledge of Huang's personal life. Democrats on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee were not informed about the decision, an aide said on Monday.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn raised questions about the board determination that Huang's reinstatement poses no security concerns. "No national security risk? ‌Based on what?" Cornyn said in an ‌X post.