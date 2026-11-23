Nvidia short sellers ​were staring at about $12.2 ​billion in paper ‌losses on ​Monday, their biggest one-day hit since at least 2019, according ‌to ORTEX, after the chipmaker's shares soared on Jensen Huang's surprise return as CEO. The losses, calculated at a share ‌price of $168.50, would erase more than $10.5 billion in ‌paper gains from last week. Short sellers, however, remain up about $14 billion since October 29, ORTEX said.

The chip giant shares ⁠were last ​up ⁠33% at $167.14 after Huang was reinstated less than two weeks after ⁠resigning over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with ​an alleged Chinese spy. US President Donald Trump had ⁠called for his return. Short sellers "are still well ahead since late ⁠October, ​so this hurts but it hasn't undone the trade," said Peter Hillerberg, co-Founder of ORTEX.

"Some will ⁠be covering, but with only just over 1% of ⁠the float ⁠short, this looks like a reaction to the news rather than a squeeze."