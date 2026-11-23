The latest proposal ​for the European Union's budget for 2028-2034 presented by European Council ​chief Antonio Costa on Saturday is "absolutely unacceptable", Czech ‌Prime ​Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday, joining Hungarian opposition to the EU's budget plan.

Babis, speaking before he left for a meeting of the Visegrad Group of Central European countries which ‌get more money from the EU than they pay in, said he did not agree with what he said was an insufficient portion of the budget being allocated to member states versus central programmes. Babis, who refused Czech participation in a past loan for Ukraine, said ‌funding for Ukraine should also be separated from the budget.

EU leaders will discuss Costa's proposals at a special summit on November ‌26-27 with a view to narrowing differences between the EU budget's net contributors and net beneficiaries, and to reaching an agreement in December. The proposal has drawn criticism from both camps. Germany, the biggest net contributor, says it is still too high, while France and the European Parliament's chief budget negotiator have also objected.

The ⁠EU budget ​is how the 27-member bloc ⁠finances all of its policies — from supporting farmers to developing new technology and supporting industry and research against competition from China and the United States. "The budget is ⁠absolutely unacceptable; positions are so far apart that I cannot even imagine how we can agree," Babis told a briefing shown live.

He said Western European ​countries, which are net contributors, had in the past used EU money to build infrastructure and they did not want ⁠to keep funds available for newer EU members which are still building highways and fast rail connections. His criticism echoed Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who said earlier on ⁠Monday ​that Costa's proposal was not bringing the EU states closer to an agreement and also that Ukraine should be treated separately.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of "blackmail" for linking the budget with aid for Ukraine. Costa proposed cuts ⁠to the European Commission's draft on Saturday. The cuts would reduce the overall seven-year budget by €40 billion ($44 billion) to €1.582 trillion compared ⁠to a proposal presented by the ⁠Irish EU presidency in October, and by €180.6 billion compared to the original Commission proposal.

France has criticised the new budget proposal as failing to sufficiently protect farmers, while the European Parliament's chief budget ‌negotiator, Siegfried Muresan, ‌said the numbers were a step backwards. ($1 = 0.9103 euros)