Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever set ​an end-of-year deadline on Monday for ‌his government to ​resolve deadlocked budget negotiations, on a day of a national strike and protests over austerity measures. De Wever's five-party coalition has failed to agree on ‌next year's budget after talks that have lasted months, creating a political crisis that prompted the prime minister to tender his resignation three weeks ago.

"Should we not have a budget agreement (before the end of the year), the government will ‌effectively be unable to govern, thereby bringing its existence to an end", De Wever's office said in a ‌statement. De Wever says the government needs to save €10 billion ($10.99 billion) to keep government finances in check. However, the Flemish socialist Vooruit party is holding out for higher taxes on wealth to moderate the cuts to healthcare and welfare spending the other four parties ⁠have accepted.

"One ​coalition partner refuses to ⁠accept the proposed balance," De Wever's office said after he reported back to King Philippe on the state of the talks. The palace said ⁠the king had urged all parties to make every effort to avoid a protracted crisis.

Near the palace in central ​Brussels, some 50,000 workers and union officials, according to police estimates, took to the streets to complain about ⁠cuts made by the government. "The burden is being placed on the population as a whole, while an entire segment of very wealthy ⁠people, ​the richest 1% of the population, is being let off the hook," said teacher Philippe Naime.

Belgium's finances are under strain. The European Commission forecast last week that its debt-to-gross domestic product ratio will be 113.4% next ⁠year, behind only Greece, Italy and France among euro zone countries. The yield on Belgium's 10-year benchmark bonds, an ⁠indicator of the country's borrowing ⁠costs, was 4.25% on Monday afternoon, compared with 4.79% for France and 3.29% for Germany. Exactly five months ago, Belgian 10-year yields were at 3.48%.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)