The European Commission proposed ‌new sanctions ​against Russia on Monday over the war in Ukraine, including a ban on athletes competing under the Russian flag in ‌sports events in the European Union and a ban on visas for Russian ex-combatants.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also outlined measures to target Russian financial institutions and crypto platforms ‌in the Commission's 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion in ‌2022. Sanctions require unanimity from EU countries to be adopted. "Sports events cannot be a forum for propaganda activities. Today, for any sports events in the EU, we are introducing bans on Russian teams and athletes ⁠competing under ​the Russian flag," she ⁠said in a video address.

The Commission is also proposing a way to implement an EU visa ban ⁠on Russian ex-combatants, which was agreed pending feasibility in the previous package. The Commission has also created ​a Crypto Sanctions Task Force, alongside new restrictions on 60 Russian banks and more crypto ⁠platforms.

"We are striking harder at Russia’s ways to finance its war, by targeting its banks and crypto ⁠platforms," ​she added. "We will focus on Russia but also include third countries that help Russia to evade our sanctions. This is a major focus of our new package."

Kyrgyzstan was ⁠the first country to be hit by the EU's anti-circumvention tool this year for facilitating ⁠circumvention through its banks ⁠and crypto currency companies. The new sanctions will also target electricity companies for the first time and prohibit European citizens from occupying posts ‌in companies ‌in Russia.