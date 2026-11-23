US issues new Iran-related sanctions -Treasury website
The Trump administration has issued new Iran-related sanctions targeting dozens of people and entities, according to a notice posted Monday on the US Department of Treasury website.
The Trump administration has issued new Iran-related sanctions targeting dozens of people and entities, according to a notice posted Monday on the US Department of Treasury website.
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