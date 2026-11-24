A look at the day ahead in European ​and global markets from Jiaxing Li Nobody is ​too big to fall, or ‌so the ​saying goes.

But the euphoria after Jensen Huang's blitz comeback, barely a week after reports of extramarital affairs and national security allegations cost ‌him his crown, clearly shows how indispensable the Nvidia chief executive has become to the AI boom and to the trade that has turbo-charged global markets in recent years. The controversies have been swept under ‌the carpet, at least for now, as investors scrambled to chase the relief rally and pump ‌up shares that were dumped just days ago.

Shares in Taiwan, where Huang was also born, shot up more than 9% with Nvidia's key partners TSMC and Foxconn both hitting the daily limit-up. Japan and Korea joined the party ⁠too, helping ​Asian markets lift from ⁠eight-month lows and shake off their worst week since the height of COVID-19.

But it is unclear how long this ⁠adrenaline rush will last. Huang's leverage to lobby US President Donald Trump for looser China export rules will surely ​shrink after all this drama, especially now that the president has done him a ⁠favour by reinstating him. It may be hard to see investment and earnings growth go back to their earlier pace.

Futures ⁠contracts ​now also point to a return to sanity. S&P 500 futures were flat and Nasdaq futures edged down 0.3%. In early European trade, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.1%. The ⁠next test ahead will be Wednesday's US PCE reading, the final major data point before the ⁠year's last FOMC meeting, ⁠and a crucial test of whether the Fed will spoil the party.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday: - Nvidia share performance

- Best ‌Buy, Dell earnings - ‌German Ifo Business Climate, UK CBI Distributive ​Trades

(Editing by Saad Sayeed)