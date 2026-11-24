NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 24: WAE Limited, an Indian water technology and engineering company, has earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the fourth consecutive year, scoring 91% in this year’s employee assessment. The certification is valid from November 2026 to November 2027.

The independent assessment draws on confidential employee feedback and measures trust in leadership, fairness, respect, camaraderie and pride in the workplace. WAE’s score builds on its previous assessments and reflects how employees experience the organisation in their day-to-day work. “At WAE, trust has practical consequences. It gives people the confidence to question a decision, the room to test a better idea and the responsibility to see it through,” said A Vikram Joshe, Managing Director, WAE Limited. “Earning this certification for the fourth consecutive year is a source of pride. The credit belongs to our colleagues, whose judgement, candour and willingness to work across teams shape the company we are becoming.”

WAE sees people development as integral to business performance. The company treats learning as part of how work gets done, giving colleagues opportunities to deepen their expertise, take on greater responsibility and learn across disciplines. Its approach to inclusion rests on a practical expectation for leaders to seek out different perspectives and give people a meaningful voice in decisions that affect their work. “Engineering better ways to treat, deliver and reuse water takes people who are willing to challenge established practice,” Joshe added. “Our responsibility as leaders is to make it possible for colleagues to speak candidly, act on their judgement and grow through the work they do. As WAE grows, those conditions deserve deliberate attention in every team.”

The certification gives WAE a benchmark as it grows, with employee feedback informing how the company develops its leaders, strengthens career pathways and supports well-being across the organisation. WAE Limited is an Indian original equipment manufacturer and engineering company working across the water lifecycle, from intake to reuse. The company designs, manufactures and operates systems for water treatment and purification, atmospheric water generation, on-site glass bottling, water recycling and sustainable beverage infrastructure. Through digital monitoring and long-term operating partnerships, WAE helps organisations measure water use, improve resource efficiency and manage the environmental impact of their operations.

WAE — We Are Environment. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)