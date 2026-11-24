Explosion kills 6, injures 10 in Vietnam capital Hanoi
At least 6 people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion on Tuesday in a densely populated residential area of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, police and state media said.
At least 6 people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion on Tuesday in a densely populated residential area of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, police and state media said.
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