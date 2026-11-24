Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh has entered the international frozen food export market with its first-ever shipment of frozen green peas and mixed vegetables to Qatar, marking a step towards diversifying the state's agricultural export basket and creating new opportunities for farmers, food processors and exporters. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday stated that the 63-metric-tonne consignment, exported by Shree Laxmi Frozen Foods, was virtually flagged off by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Chairman Abhishek Dev.

The shipment originated from Farrukhabad and was dispatched through Nhava Sheva Port for onward transportation to Doha, Qatar. The maiden shipment is significant for Farrukhabad and its adjoining areas, which have considerable potential for vegetable production and processing.

It also highlights the opportunity to connect regional agricultural production with food-processing facilities and international supply chains. The ministry stated that the development could open up opportunities for farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), processors and exporters by linking local agricultural produce with overseas markets.

The shipment also reflects the potential of value-added and frozen food products in expanding Uttar Pradesh's agricultural exports. The development comes as APEDA steps up engagement with exporters and government agencies to address challenges related to agricultural and processed food exports.

The authority organised an interaction programme with stakeholders in Varanasi on November 20, bringing together exporters and government representatives to discuss export facilitation, packaging, logistics, market access, regulatory requirements and institutional support. During the programme, APEDA officials addressed concerns raised by participants and assured them of assistance in resolving export-related challenges and encouraging greater participation of regional exporters in international markets.

Addressing the programme, Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev also highlighted the recently launched Bharat Krishi Niryat Yojana (BKNY), which aims to encourage agricultural exports and strengthen export-related infrastructure and activities. He also spoke about APEDA's BHARATI initiative, which seeks to empower FPOs and help integrate them into export value chains, enabling them to access international markets.

The programme was attended by officials from APEDA, the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department, ECGC, DPPQS, AICLASS and other institutions, along with exporters, FPOs and representatives from the agricultural and food-processing sectors. The first shipment from Farrukhabad marks a step towards expanding the product diversity and geographical reach of Uttar Pradesh's agricultural exports. (ANI)