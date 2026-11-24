Bangladesh is wary of political spectacle prompting support for deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if she pulls off ​a plan to return home on December 16 from self-imposed exile in India. Hasina would be arrested and ​jailed if she returned, a senior government minister told Reuters, as Bangladesh seeks ‌her extradition "in ​handcuffs, and under strict surveillance".

Here are details of Hasina's plans. WHY DID HASINA FLEE?

Hasina, 79, fled to India in August 2024 after a deadly student-led uprising ended a long tenure in which she was widely accused of crushing dissent and dismantling democratic checks and balances, claims she denies. Many opposition leaders fled abroad during that time, when the opposition often boycotted ‌elections.

A Bangladesh court handed Hasina a death sentence in November last year for ordering a deadly 2024 crackdown on protesters that the UN estimates killed as many as 1,400. Banned since the fall of her government, Hasina's Awami League party was unable to contest the last general election in February, won by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

New Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is the son of Hasina's biggest political rival Khaleda Zia. He lived in self-imposed exile in London during Hasina's tenure, returning only in December 2025. WHAT HAS ‌SHE ASKED FOR?

Still a deeply polarising figure in a mainly Muslim nation of more than 175 million, Hasina wants state carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines to fly her home from Delhi, since a Bangladesh aircraft flew her there in ‌2024, a spokesperson said. Despite the risk of a death sentence, Hasina says she wants to return because she believes taking on the court cases lets her challenge their legitimacy and spur other party leaders and workers to come out of hiding and follow her lead.

"If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and their blood was shed," Hasina told Reuters in a telephone interview in July, saying she wanted to return voluntarily and surrender, even at risk of being killed. Hasina is the daughter of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, killed ⁠with most of ​his family in a military coup in 1975, when she was ⁠abroad.

Earlier, she told Reuters she planned to surrender in court and wanted her colleagues eventually to do the same. Bangladesh minister Humaiun Kobir has said, "She can only return home by extradition treaty; in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance."

A prime ministerial adviser said authorities would not negotiate a deal with Hasina. India's ⁠foreign ministry has declined to comment. In April, it said it was examining Bangladesh's extradition request and sought to "engage constructively" with the new government to strengthen ties.

On November 9, Hasina's lawyers asked the Bangladesh embassy in the Indian capital for replacements of her passport and national identity document, ​revoked by an interim government months after she fled on August 5, 2024. They cited her Bangladesh nationality and international human rights obligations for the request, which drew the reply that Bangladesh "does not provide a passport to ⁠a terrorist".

Political analysts say Bangladesh does not want Hasina's return, chosen for a date marking the end of the South Asian nation's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, to turn into a spectacle that could galvanise her supporters. WHAT HAS HAPPENED AND WHAT'S NEXT?

Since Reuters broke the news of Hasina seeking a ⁠new passport, ​Awami League supporters staged protests in parts of Bangladesh, including her ancestral home district of Gopalganj. The resulting violence killed two members of the ruling BNP, while the homes of two of its lawmakers in Gopalganj were vandalised and set ablaze.

The senior government minister called the violence a survival tactic adopted by Hasina's "politically bankrupt" party. Many in Bangladesh have urged the government to get her swiftly extradited from India and then executed.

Despite the risks she faces, Hasina has said it is ⁠important to stand by party workers in Bangladesh facing difficulties in the absence of their leaders. WHAT ARE THE RISKS FOR BANGLADESH?

The world's second-biggest garment exporter has struggled to recover from the political and economic turmoil that followed Hasina's ouster. Tension is ⁠high despite elections that boosted political stability this year, while Middle ⁠East conflict has raised the cost of living with severe fuel and power shortages.

Her plan to return comes as Bangladesh grapples with setbacks, from one of the world's worst outbreaks of measles to protests by garment workers seeking higher wages. Hasina's return could rally supporters while confronting the government with the thorny question of how to deal with a former prime minister ‌sentenced to death.

Any large public show ‌of support for her could spark revived tension and risks triggering unrest.