​Norway's Defence ‌Minister Tore Sandvik ​said on Tuesday that there is an ongoing ‌dialogue with Ukraine regarding "a need for stability in our near areas".

Finland's military on Saturday said ‌that a drone strike on a Russian cargo ‌ship in the Baltic Sea was likely carried out by Ukraine. "All attacks would stop immediately if ⁠Russia ​stopped this war. ⁠Once that is said, we are focused on ⁠the fact that Ukraine must do this inside ​the rules of international law. So we ⁠take this up with them," Sandvik told a ⁠press ​conference.

"We are also focused on the fact that they must respect our need ⁠for stability in our near area and we ⁠have ⁠a good dialogue with the Ukrainians on that now, he said.