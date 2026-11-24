Iraq's prime minister has ordered the federal energy ministry to manage oilfields in areas under Kurdish security control, potentially worsening long-standing tensions between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region after he ‌tried to rein in an influential pro-Iranian militia. The decision comes as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi cracks down on Iran's most powerful militia ally in Iraq and senior Iraqi officials accused of running a years-long smuggling ring that generated hundreds of millions of dollars from stolen oil.

Zaidi's order, which was announced by ‌his office on Tuesday, covers oilfields in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces and follows an investigation into smuggling at state-run North Oil Company, which ‌manages the northern oil and gas fields. A statement from his office said the directive was based on the principle that "national sovereignty is indivisible and protecting Iraq's wealth is a battle for survival in which the state puts an end to all forms of smuggling."

In a further move directly challenging Kurdish authorities' decades-long bid to run their own affairs, Zaidi ordered the border ⁠authority to ​take over all crossings in the ⁠Kurdistan region, which borders Turkey, Iran and Syria. He also directed the Kurdistan Regional Government to approve exports of crude oil and petroleum products only through the federal oil ministry. Zaidi, meanwhile, removed ⁠the head of the border crossings authority and suspended North Oil Company's director general and his deputies pending further investigation.

PM CRACKS DOWN ON KURDISH SMUGGLING, IRAN ALLIES Relations ​between the national government and Kurdish authorities have been fraught for years.

In September 2017, Iraq's Kurds held a referendum on independence, which backfired, ⁠eliciting fierce opposition from Baghdad and regional powers. The vote prompted military and economic retaliation from Baghdad, which retook the strategic oil-producing city of Kirkuk and other disputed areas. A previous dispute over ⁠Kurdish ​authorities' sales of oil without Baghdad's approval halted pipeline shipments to Turkey for more than two years before the sides agreed in September 2025 to restart them.

Zaidi — a multimillionaire businessman and political novice — is trying to attract large-scale investment in Iraq. Analysts, however, say that first requires a ⁠rebuilding of the political and economic stability that has been lacking since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein. The instability has allowed Iran to gain ⁠widespread influence in Iraq — a US ally — ⁠through Shi'ite militias as well as prominent politicians.

Kataib Hezbollah, just one of the politically influential pro-Iranian armed groups accused of operating with impunity in Iraq, rejected a high-level official investigation that found it was involved in the oil ‌smuggling scheme.