An independent newsroom needs enough money to pay its reporters, and those reporters need to be able to work without threats or surveillance. For smaller outlets, both concerns are becoming more pressing as digital platforms and artificial intelligence change how people find news and how publishers earn money from it. The council of UNESCO's International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) has adopted a new roadmap that puts newsroom viability, journalist safety and professional training at the centre of its work.

Representatives of 38 UNESCO Member States met in Paris on 19–20 November 2026 for the 35th session of the IPDC Intergovernmental Council. They endorsed guidance on fair compensation for news in the digital age, called for stronger protection for journalists and addressed threats to reliable information during crises. The council also considered how to put international standards into practice through funding for local organisations, which often know what is preventing journalists from doing their jobs.

An independent evaluation helped shape the new IPDC Priority Roadmap, which covers media viability and pluralism, the safety of journalists and media organisations, and journalism education and professional development. The evaluation affirmed the value of connecting international standards with local work and identified ways to make results last longer, broaden partnerships and track what happens after projects end. The council welcomed a proposed focus for the 2027 call for projects on how AI and digital platforms affect the financial health of media organisations and the integrity of the information people receive.

Small grants help journalists keep working

The IPDC supported 46 initiatives across 69 countries in 2024–2025, with more than 3,000 journalists, editors, educators and students receiving training. More than half of the projects benefited least developed countries, and 93 per cent incorporated approaches that addressed gender equality or sought to change the conditions that sustain inequality. The work included institutional support as well as training, giving local organisations a way to tackle problems that extend beyond any one reporter's assignment.

In Nepal, IPDC-supported work helped establish a permanent journalist safety mechanism, and in Sierra Leone, findings from a project informed the journalists' association's gender equality policy. Young women journalists in Palestine strengthened their reporting and digital safety skills, and displaced journalists from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger received support to continue working. UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information Mariya Gabriel said modest grants grounded in local knowledge can produce changes that last.

Council chair Ambassador Takehiro Kano of Japan said the programme had allocated almost US$1.5 million for media development in 2026. He described the council's responsibility as responding to immediate needs and improving the conditions that allow independent journalism to endure. For someone displaced from their home or working in a newsroom with limited resources, immediate support can help them keep reporting, and changes such as a permanent safety mechanism can give journalists somewhere to turn on future assignments.

Journalist safety and access to information in crises

UNESCO's latest Director-General's Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity documented 189 journalists and media professionals killed in 2024–2025, including 127 in countries experiencing armed conflict. It found that 86 per cent of journalist killings recorded since 2006 remained unresolved, with the impunity rate rising for the first time since 2012. The council called for stronger protection and accountability, including action on violence targeting women journalists, digital surveillance and emerging technological threats.

Council members asked UNESCO to prepare a report on disruptions to information systems, covering global trends, practical safeguards and lessons from communities affected by crises. They called for better preparedness and protection of independent reporting, particularly the work of local and community media. Those outlets can help people understand what is happening near them and keep local concerns visible when usual sources of information are disrupted.

Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Hubareva described how IPDC support helped journalists investigate the environmental consequences of war in dangerous conditions. The council reviewed progress on the Global Roadmap for Information as a Public Good in the Face of the Environmental Crisis and encouraged Member States to join the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change and sign its declaration. The discussion connected the ability to document environmental damage with the conditions journalists need to gather evidence and publish it safely.

Who pays for news when platforms and AI use it?

The council endorsed UNESCO's Guidance on Fair Compensation for News in the Digital Age, which explores how media organisations can be paid fairly for the value their journalism generates when platforms and AI systems use it. Gabriel moderated a panel on AI and journalism with Stig Ørskov of the World Association of News Publishers, Tom Law of the Global Forum for Media Development and Venu Arora of Ideosync, who represented an IPDC-supported media viability initiative in South Asia. They discussed how technological change affects editorial independence, professional standards and the survival of smaller newsrooms.

The council drew on The Value of Journalism, a report published by UNESCO, Deutsche Welle Akademie and the International Fund for Public Interest Media, to encourage more international support for public interest journalism. It presented that support as a cost-effective investment in democracy, security, economic growth and crisis response. Gabriel argued that those who derive value from journalism should contribute to sustaining it.

Council members also endorsed 30 recommendations on gender equality in media, technology and AI, developed through a UNESCO-convened expert consultation marking 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. The recommendations address unequal representation in media leadership, violence against women journalists and gender bias in AI systems. For newsrooms, the decisions made in Paris will matter most where they translate into practical support, safer working conditions and enough resources to keep reporting stories the public needs.