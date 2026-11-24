Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar ​said he would meet ‌Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders of the ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine later on Tuesday, after both countries pledged to ‌improve mutual relations.

Magyar has taken a less confrontational stance towards Kyiv than predecessor Viktor Orban since defeating him in an election in April, and the new prime minister and ‌Zelenskiy agreed last month to put bilateral ties on a new footing. But Magyar has ‌also said Hungary will not send arms to Ukraine, which has been at war since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, and pushed for progress made on the rights of the ethnic Hungarian minority ⁠in Ukraine.

Magyar ​said he would ⁠meet Zelenskiy in Zakarpattia, where the treatment of ethnic Hungarians has been a recurring source of friction between ⁠Kyiv and Budapest. "I travel to Zakarpattia today where I will have talks with the president ​of Ukraine and will meet leaders of the Hungarian community," Magyar said in ⁠a Facebook post, adding that he would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Anita Orban.

Zakarpattia, also known in ⁠English ​as Transcarpathia, is located in the Carpathian mountains and borders four European Union member states — Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland. Ukraine's parliament passed legislation last month expanding the ⁠rights of Hungarian speakers and other minorities to receive education in their native language.

Following ⁠this move, the ⁠Hungarian government dropped its objections to Ukraine opening talks with the EU on internal market and competitiveness standards, a step towards membership of ‌the 27-nation ‌bloc.