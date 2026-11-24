​Morocco's football federation ​has reported an ‌incident to ​the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) during proceedings on ‌Senegal's appeal, ahead of a ruling due later on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of ‌the matter told Reuters.

The appeal challenges the Confederation ‌of African Football (CAF) decision to overturn Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win over Morocco in January's Africa Cup of Nations ⁠final. According ​to ⁠the source, who declined to be named because they were ⁠not permitted to discuss the case, the Moroccan ​federation alleges that Senegal Football Federation (FSF) President Abdoulaye ⁠Fall spoke by phone with one of the three ⁠arbitrators ​on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify whether the call took place or establish ⁠what was discussed. CAS said on Monday its ruling on ⁠the ⁠appeal would come on Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately available for comment.

(Writing ‌by ‌Julien Pretot, editing by ​Ed Osmond)