Israel approves flydubai's return to Tel Aviv pending security clearance
Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev has approved the resumption of flydubai flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv pending approvals from Israeli security authorities, according to the country's transportation ministry.
Regev made the decision following a visit to the United Arab Emirates by Israeli Transportation Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. • Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended since September 30, when a co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, Hamam al-Hammami, is accused of attempting to crash the plane
• The UAE's attorney general has described the incident as an attempted suicide attack, saying the suspect had intended to crash the plane into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport before he was thwarted by the captain • The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia. It had 174 people on board, most of whom were Israeli nationals
• A flydubai spokesperson said the Dubai state-owned airline was working "closely with the relevant authorities" and looked forward to resuming flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv