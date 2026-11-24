Israel's Transportation ​Minister Miri Regev has ​approved the resumption of ‌flydubai ​flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv pending approvals from Israeli security authorities, according ‌to the country's transportation ministry.

Regev made the decision following a visit to the United Arab Emirates by Israeli Transportation Ministry ‌Director General Moshe Ben Zaken, the ministry said in ‌a statement on Monday. • Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended since September 30, when a co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, ⁠Hamam al-Hammami, ​is accused ⁠of attempting to crash the plane

• The UAE's attorney general has ⁠described the incident as an attempted suicide attack, saying the suspect ​had intended to crash the plane into a terminal ⁠at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport before he was thwarted by the captain • ⁠The ​aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia. It had 174 people on board, most of whom were ⁠Israeli nationals

• A flydubai spokesperson said the Dubai state-owned airline was ⁠working "closely with ⁠the relevant authorities" and looked forward to resuming flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv