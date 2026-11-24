Natural gas flaring in Canada's main oil-producing province ​is rising in 2026 following Alberta's removal of a regulatory limit that had ‌aimed ​to reduce the carbon-emitting practice, according to Reuters calculations using provincial data.

Alberta's energy producers are on track for a 10% year-on-year increase in waste gas flaring this year after a 15% decline in 2025, even as oil production increased both years, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data. The increase follows the regulator eliminating a province-wide cap on flaring in June 2025 ‌in response to directives from Alberta government officials.

Flaring is the practice of burning off the excess natural gas associated with oil production and contributes to climate change by emitting carbon dioxide, while also releasing soot and other particles harmful to human health into the atmosphere. Oil and gas operators flared 644 million cubic meters of gas between January and September, putting 2026 on track to exceed the prior annual limit of 670 million cubic meters.

Since Prime Minister Mark Carney took office in March 2025, the ‌Canadian and Alberta governments have scrapped or watered down many climate-related policies to support fossil fuel production as the country seeks to bolster its economy in the face of US President Donald Trump's trade policies. Oil output in Canada, ‌the world's fourth-largest producer, has also been on the rise due to higher global prices and productivity gains by companies.

The new data is concerning, said Amanda Bryant, oil and gas manager for the Pembina Institute, a clean energy think-tank. "This pattern shows that industry has the ability to reduce solution gas flaring but needs rules obligating them to do so. Many companies will choose to do only what is required of them, so regulation acts as an important floor for action," Bryant said.

Alberta's oil output is up 2% for the January 2026 to September 2026 period compared with the same ⁠period in 2025. ​The growth in overall oil and gas activity likely accounts ⁠for this year's higher flaring volumes, a spokesperson for the Alberta Energy Regulator said. The spokesperson attributed 2025's decline in flaring volumes, even as production expanded, to a combination of improved operational performance, expanded gas conservation efforts, and growing economic incentives to reduce emissions.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, whose membership produces ⁠approximately three-quarters of Canada's oil and gas, declined to comment. PLEDGE TO END ROUTINE FLARING

Rising flaring volumes in Alberta put the province at odds with Canada's new federal methane regulations, which come into effect starting in 2028 and allow flaring only for reasons of health and safety ​or if an engineering study shows no available alternatives. Canada is also a signatory to a World Bank initiative that commits countries to ending routine flaring — meaning flaring for reasons other than safety or emergencies — by 2030.

Companies ⁠often choose for economic reasons to dispose of excess gas through flaring instead of capturing it and storing it, for example, if the volumes of gas byproduct are small and if there are no pipelines nearby to transport it. Canada and Alberta are negotiating the terms of an equivalency agreement on oil ⁠and ​gas methane, which would allow Alberta producers to follow provincial regulations if it is determined they deliver the same environmental outcomes as federal rules, a spokeswoman for Canada's Department of Environment and Climate Change said.

Alberta has strong measures in place to manage both flaring and venting, a term which refers to releasing the excess gas directly into the atmosphere without burning it first, said a spokesman for Alberta Environment Minister Grant Hunter. The province relies on its industrial carbon-pricing system to incentivize ⁠emissions reduction. Operators are also required to document alternatives that were considered before flaring.

"While flaring levels can fluctuate from year to year, the outdated limit no longer reflected Alberta’s modern approach to managing flaring and reducing emissions," the ⁠spokesman said. The annual limit was also exceeded in 2023 and ⁠2024.

From a climate change perspective, flaring can be preferable to venting, which produces large amounts of methane, an extremely potent greenhouse gas. Alberta has cut its methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by more than half over the past decade. Carney, a former UN climate envoy, has sought to improve ties with the Alberta government and the oil industry ‌since taking office. In September, the Canadian ‌Climate Institute said Canada would not reach its 2030 emissions target or its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.