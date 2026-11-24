A silent extra in countless Hollywood Westerns, the saguaro cactus symbolizes the parched and searing American West and the grit it takes to survive there. But as heat waves have surged, the saguaro is struggling. Heat waves have ‌expanded from relatively small, intermittent episodes six and a half decades ago to supersized, long-lasting and globe-spanning weather events that Reuters has dubbed “heat storms.”

Reporters analyzed temperatures for every hour of every day since 1960 for more than 1 million places around the globe. Then, in consultation with climate researchers, Reuters defined a heat wave as at least five days when the temperature is ‌in the hottest 10% of the historical range for that particular place. We further defined the biggest heat waves – those covering 1% of the planet, about half the size ‌of Canada – as heat storms. Here are key takeaways from our investigation into how these heat storms are affecting the saguaro cactus.

A RISING DEATH RATE About 1% to 2% of saguaro used to die every year. Following intense heat waves, the death rate in Phoenix attributable just to heat spiked to 7% in 2023 and is now between 4% and 5% a year.

THE NIGHTTIME THREAT The saguaro evolved to conduct a critical photosynthesis procedure ⁠in the protective ​cool of the night. Plants use sunshine to ⁠turn carbon dioxide into nourishing sugars and carbohydrates – that’s photosynthesis. Cacti conduct a key step at night. But when nocturnal temperatures are too hot, this step can falter, reducing the amount of carbon dioxide the plant stores ⁠and leaving it with only a meager amount to turn into food the next day.

NOCTURNAL HEAT STORMS ARE SURGING In the entire decade of the 1960s, the Phoenix region experienced just nine nights when ​the temperature stayed above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). Already this decade, the region has seen more than 175 such nights. In 2023, a single heat storm ⁠slammed Phoenix with 24 sweltering nights.

DAYTIME HEAT STORMS ALSO TAKE A TOLL A large saguaro can hold 3,600 liters (1,000 gallons) of water, helping it survive long droughts over its 150-year lifespan. But heat waves and heat storms can ⁠evaporate ​away its water, causing it to sag and collapse. Sunshine and extreme heat can also damage the saguaro’s skin, further impairing photosynthesis and exposing it to infection.

THE SAGUARO IS STRUGGLING TO REPRODUCE More than 99% of saguaro seedlings die in their first year. A new generation of plants sufficient to replace their ancestors – what scientists call recruitment – happens ⁠only once every two to three decades, usually coinciding with El Niño’s plentiful winter rains. The last El Niño to bring along recruitment was the 1982-83 “super” El Niño. Since then, ⁠researchers say, El Niños have often sent heavy ⁠rains, but they have also been accompanied by more heat storms, drying out the soil before the thirsty young cacti can drink in enough rainwater to carry them through the summer.

IT'S NOT JUST THE SAGUARO Desert creatures, from meerkats in Africa’s Kalahari Desert to dozens of ‌bird species in the ‌Mojave Desert of California and Nevada, are also suffering from heat and drought.