Nvidia's board undermined its claims of independence by reinstating CEO Jensen Huang before investigations ​into his conduct concluded, investors and corporate governance experts said on Monday.

The decision is striking ‌because ​the board effectively vouched for Huang's candor and fitness to lead the company before its own investigation was complete, raising doubts about whether directors had sufficient information to make an independent judgment, these people said. Nvidia said on Monday that after talks with senior US officials, its board "is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

Huang resigned on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a ‌suspected Chinese spy. The abrupt U-turn, just days after the board vowed to look elsewhere for a successor, has also drawn US President Donald Trump and his administration into Nvidia’s corporate governance. Nvidia shares closed 31.5% higher on Monday even as it was becoming clear that the chipmaker's board acted under pressure from Trump and others, and the president took credit for the change.

Nvidia faces investigations, including by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department, over issues ranging from its accounting to alleged chip smuggling. Nvidia press representatives did not immediately respond to questions for this story. The situation ‌undercuts the board's standing, said New York City Comptroller Mark Levine, who helps manage retirement funds that hold some 5 million Nvidia shares.

"They told us flatly that he would not be coming back. They have done a total 180 without any explanation, or any ‌indication that concerns about legal and other liabilities have been resolved," Levine said in a telephone interview. "They have proven they're not independent, and that is the defining quality that we need from any board," he said.

Jan van Eck, a large Nvidia investor via the investment company bearing his name, said Huang's return likely removes uncertainty but amounts to a bet against further bad headlines. "I had expected more of a Washington DC process, including Congressional hearings, to lengthen this determination, but I guess the Administration is willing to risk that there are no more bad facts to emerge," van Eck said in an email.

QUESTIONS OF CANDOR In addition to saying Huang's return posed no national security risk, Nvidia's ⁠board said that ​after discussions, it was "satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead ⁠NVIDIA."

The company said an independent board committee is still investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, and said "the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion," with Huang's cooperation. The board has also taken steps like creating a new chief compliance officer position. Nada Kakabadse, a Henley Business School professor who follows corporate governance, said the statement ⁠left gaps. " 'Satisfied with his candor' is a strange phrase while the investigation into what he told the company is still open. The board has reached its verdict before the evidence is in," Kakabadse said.

Moreover, the board has given away much of the company's room for maneuver, she said. "It hands the board's judgment to the ​state. The same government that grants Nvidia's export licences now effectively vouches for its CEO. That makes the company politically dependent, and a future administration could withdraw the endorsement," she said. Nvidia board member Harvey Jones took the title of chair only this ⁠month. Until then, Nvidia was one of only two companies in the S&P 500 without a board chair, according to researcher Equilar.

Corporate governance experts previously had said the setup and the presence of many long-serving directors meant the board would have to show it could act independently. Now, alongside relief at Huang's return, "there are sure to be questions about who is best ⁠placed ​to provide appropriate governance and oversight of key risks at the now-giant company at the center of a critically important global AI ecosystem," said Lindsey Stewart, Morningstar director of institutional insights. In reappointing Huang the board left those questions unanswered, Stewart said.

SKEPTICISM FROM SOME LAWMAKERS US congressional committees will interview Huang on December 1. Lawmakers from both parties expressed skepticism about his return and the role of the administration. Some investors worried the political battles could overshadow Nvidia's commercial story.

"Jensen’s return is not a total shock, but it does send a troubling message about the state ⁠of corporate governance in America. Certain executives are going to be held to different standards," said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer of Ocean Park Asset Management in California. Harvard Law School Professor Lucian Bebchuk said there was no indication the board had secured the support ⁠of Nvidia’s largest shareholders, nominally the owners of the company. (Top fund firms BlackRock and ⁠Vanguard did not comment for this story.)

Bebchuk said recent policies put in place by Trump-appointed regulators make it harder for big fund firms to weigh in on corporate governance issues. Even if Huang poses no national security risks in the future, his actions to date could still entangle him and the company in costly investigations, Bebchuk said.

"The board presumably feels now vindicated by the immediate stock price increase following this morning’s ‌announcement. However, the board’s reversal of its earlier decision ‌raises serious questions and concerns," Bebchuk said.