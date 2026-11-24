Zelenskiy confirms Ukraine hit Russian ship in Gulf of Finland, Bloomberg News reports
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed that Ukraine was responsible for Saturday's drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The Ukrainian leader told Bloomberg in an interview that the vessel, Sparta II, had been a legitimate target for his military as it was carrying weapons.
The vessel, operated by the Russian defence logistics firm Oboronlogistika, was hit in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. One crew member was injured.