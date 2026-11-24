President ​Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy has confirmed ‌that Ukraine ​was responsible for Saturday's ‌drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf ‌of Finland, Bloomberg News reported ‌on Tuesday. The Ukrainian leader told Bloomberg in an interview ⁠that ​the vessel, ⁠Sparta II, had been a ⁠legitimate target for his military as ​it was carrying weapons.

The ⁠vessel, operated by the Russian ⁠defence ​logistics firm Oboronlogistika, was hit in international waters ⁠in the Gulf of Finland. One ⁠crew ⁠member was injured.