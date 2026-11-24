Private sector project announcements in India increased by 58.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26.6 lakh crore during the first half of FY27, reflecting improving investment momentum and growing business confidence amid sustained government reforms, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The private sector accounted for 86.2 per cent of total project announcements during April-September 2026, compared with 74.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The value of announcements was also 4.4 times the average recorded during the first halves of FY17 to FY25, according to the second edition of CII's Private Investment Barometer. The industry body said sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development, improvements in the regulatory framework, digitalisation and measures to strengthen manufacturing competitiveness have created a favourable environment for private investment.

CII President R. Mukundan said the government's consistent efforts to improve the investment climate, despite global uncertainty, have strengthened business confidence and provided greater visibility for long-term investment decisions. "Indian industry has been responding to these opportunities, and we are seeing encouraging evidence of this in both investment announcements and actual capital formation," Mukundan said.

The improvement is also visible in actual corporate investments. Gross capital formation by around 1,800 listed private companies reached Rs 12.4 lakh crore in FY26, equivalent to 3.6 per cent of nominal GDP, compared with an average of 2.2 per cent during FY17 to FY21. On a comparable-firm basis, investment increased by 8.7 per cent in FY26. Around 54 per cent of companies increased their fixed investment rates, while approximately three out of four added net productive capacity.

Private project completions during April-September 2026 stood at Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the highest for the corresponding period since FY17. Investment announcements were particularly strong in manufacturing, electricity and information technology. Manufacturing project announcements reached Rs 8.1 lakh crore in the first half of FY27, 3.2 times their historical average, while electricity sector announcements stood at Rs 7.7 lakh crore, 5.1 times their historical average.

Information technology project announcements, largely comprising data centres and AI-related infrastructure, reached approximately Rs 9.5 lakh crore, compared with Rs 0.7 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. Mukundan said private enterprises are investing in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, digital technologies and emerging sectors, supported by stronger balance sheets and growing confidence in India's economic prospects.

CII said stronger corporate balance sheets and expanding infrastructure provide an opportunity to accelerate private sector-led growth. It also emphasised the need for better access to long-term finance and faster project implementation. Mukundan said industry must match the government's commitment with greater investment, innovation, risk-taking and long-term capacity building to support the Viksit Bharat agenda. (ANI)