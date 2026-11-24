Anthropic's shares tumbled below their $83 initial public ​offering price in premarket trading ​on Tuesday, a striking reversal ‌just days ​after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut. The stock was last down 5.8% at $82.59, extending its retreat from a ‌blockbuster November 19 debut, when it opened at $111.50 and its fully diluted valuation briefly topped $2 trillion. Anthropic missed out on a broad rally led by AI-linked stocks ‌on Wall Street on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive ‌on Monday, sending the chipmaker's shares soaring nearly 30%.

The stock debuted 34% above the IPO price, but has since been swept up in a broader technology selloff. The S&P 500 ⁠and the Dow ​ended last week ⁠confirming correction territory, while Nvidia posted its steepest weekly loss since 2008. Anthropic's rapid reversal has ⁠added to concerns about stretched AI valuations and the vast sums being poured into computing ​infrastructure, with rising interest rates threatening to push those costs even higher.

The company ⁠raised $93.5 billion in the biggest IPO on record after underwriters exercised their option to buy additional ⁠shares. ​That surpassed SpaceX's $85.7 billion listing in June. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the ⁠sector. Index funds may provide some support. Index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive funds ⁠could buy ⁠up to 30% of the shares offered by year-end. MSCI will add Anthropic to its global standard indexes as of the ‌November ‌30 close.