Anthropic's shares ​tumbled below their $83 initial public offering price in ​premarket trading on Tuesday, a striking reversal ‌just ​days after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

The stock was last down 6.5% at $82, extending its retreat from a blockbuster November 19 debut, when it opened ‌at $111.50 and its fully diluted valuation briefly topped $2 trillion. CEO Dario Amodei sold over 3.37 million shares worth over $280 million a day after the debut, according to a filing late on Monday.

Anthropic missed out on a broad rally led ‌by AI-linked stocks on Wall Street on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, sending the ‌chipmaker's shares soaring nearly 30%. The stock debuted 34% above the IPO price, but has since been swept up in a broader technology selloff. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended last week confirming correction territory, while Nvidia posted its steepest weekly loss since 2008.

Anthropic's rapid reversal ⁠has added ​to concerns about stretched AI ⁠valuations and the vast sums being poured into computing infrastructure, with rising interest rates threatening to push those costs even higher. Anthropic is not ⁠alone among blockbuster technology IPOs in quickly surrendering its early gains and falling below its offer price. SpaceX took about a ​month to fall below its offer price. in 2012, Facebook, now Meta Platforms, slipped below its offer price ⁠on its second trading day.

The comparisons show how unusually quickly Anthropic's debut-day enthusiasm has faded, though the experience of past high-profile listings suggests ⁠an ​early break below the offer price is not necessarily a guide to longer-term performance. The company raised $93.5 billion in the biggest IPO on record after underwriters exercised their option to buy additional shares. That surpassed SpaceX's $85.7 billion listing ⁠in June. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for ⁠the sector.

Index funds may ⁠provide some support. Index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive funds could buy up to 30% of the shares offered by year-end. MSCI will add Anthropic to its global ‌standard indexes as ‌of the November 30 close.