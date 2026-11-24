The pound edged up on Tuesday, set ​for only its third daily gain ​in the last two weeks, as ‌the dollar ​paused following a rally driven by revived investor confidence in the AI sector's ability to power the US economy.

Sterling was up 0.3% at $1.307, ‌having recovered from Monday's low of $1.3011, its weakest since April 2025. Against the euro, the pound was a touch weaker, as the single European currency edged up 0.1% to 83.73 pence. Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia, ‌which is at the heart of the AI trade, boosted shares in the company by around a ‌third on Monday and pulled global tech stocks higher with it. The dollar's strength reflected the idea that continued capital spending on the AI buildup could give the US economy an edge over the rest of the world and require higher interest rates ⁠to ​prevent overheating.

Money markets show ⁠traders expect a quarter-point hike from the Federal Reserve in December and see US rates peaking around 4.5% by the middle of ⁠next year. By contrast, markets now expect the Bank of England, which raised rates earlier this month, to take rates ​to 4.75% by that time, which, in theory, would offer the pound a tailwind. The growth ⁠picture, however, favours the dollar. The British economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.9% in the third quarter, its fastest pace ⁠since ​late 2024, but well below the 3.4% annualised growth achieved by the US economy in that quarter.

The next test for the pound will be Wednesday's US inflation data, as captured by the monthly ⁠personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred measure of price pressures, Convera strategist Antonio Ruggiero said. "The pair is ⁠now testing $1.30. Wednesday’s PCE ⁠price index could trigger a break lower if it comes in hot. If it undershoots, we see a case for consolidation around this psychologically important level, with ‌easing energy prices reinforcing ‌the dovish reading," he said.