Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday described population growth as a strategic factor in strengthening the country and countering external threats, saying an increase in the young population would help repel the "threats and malicious intentions of the enemy". In a statement issued on the occasion of the Fourth National Event on Population Rejuvenation, Khamenei emphasised the importance of increasing Iran's future population while maintaining its quantitative and qualitative dimensions, calling it essential to national strength, progress and the development of a stronger Iran.

"This strategic issue that helps to shape the future, which our illustrious, martyred Leader had repeatedly emphasised over the past decades, is highly effective both in actualising the nation's capacities and in creating and enhancing many opportunities in science, culture, economics, and society. It's also influential in repelling and removing the threats and malicious intentions of the enemy," Khamenei said. The reference to the enemy comes amid the war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel, which began with strikes on February 28 that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei.

In his statement, Mojtaba Khamenei further noted that population growth should be treated as a strategic national priority, adding that strengthening families and addressing individual needs were both essential to improving Iran's demographic outlook. "Giving serious, comprehensive attention to the matter of facilitating marriage at a young age; ensuring individual health, which depends on multiple factors; supporting childbearing; promoting a family-centred culture; and introducing successful examples in this area are all effective steps on the path to making Iran stronger," he said.

Khamenei also stressed the need to communicate the importance of population growth to the public, particularly young people, and said improving infrastructure related to family welfare should remain a permanent part of national planning. He further acknowledged shortcomings in previous population policies, saying that correcting them and pursuing a strategy centred on increasing the young population would be important for Iran's future.

"Without a doubt, every patriotic Iranian who hopes for a bright and glorious future for this land and its people will have a strong determination and resolve to ensure the continuity of future generations of the Iranian nation in a manner befitting the New Islamic Civilisation," he said. "I sincerely hope that by remedying the shortcomings arising from certain past population policies and by earnestly pursuing the sound, strategic policy of increasing the young population and placing the family at the center of this effort, our dear homeland will safely navigate this critical juncture and stage, which it now finds itself in and which will shape the future," he added.

Mojtaba Khamenei came to power in early March following the assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, in the opening strikes of the war by the US and Israel on February 28. He has not appeared in public since assuming the position. (ANI)