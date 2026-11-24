​Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, a member ​of China's elite Politburo, is ‌under investigation, ​the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, marking the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since ‌2025.

China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating Chen for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws", Xinhua said. The phrase is a common euphemism for corruption. Before the unexpected announcement of the Chen probe, ‌three Politburo members from the 24-member body formed in 2022 — He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma ‌Xingrui — had already been purged.

The investigation of Chen marks a further escalation in President Xi Jinping's widening anti-graft campaign, which has thinned the party's senior leadership ranks and depleted the military's top command. For Chinese officials, especially ⁠those ​of Chen's rank, the public ⁠announcement of an investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection generally signals their eventual political downfall.

Chen, 62, had ⁠an unusual rise through China's official ranks. An environmental scientist by training, he earned a doctorate from ​Imperial College London and rose through China's elite Tsinghua University to become its president. He ⁠entered government as China's environmental protection minister before becoming mayor of Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and ⁠was ​named party boss of Shanghai, China's financial hub.

The Shanghai party secretary post is one of China's most prestigious provincial-level positions and has often served as a springboard to top ⁠leadership roles. Xi, China's current leader, briefly served as Shanghai's party boss in 2007 before joining the ⁠Politburo's Standing Committee, the ⁠country's highest decision-making body.

China's second-ranking official, Premier Li Qiang, as well as Vice President Han Zheng, also held the Shanghai post before moving ‌into central ‌leadership roles.