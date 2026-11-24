The dollar dipped on Tuesday from ‌its ​highest in nearly two years after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO revived the AI rally and, with it, confidence that US economic growth may require more interest rate rises. The euro, which started the day around its lowest since April 2025, was last up 0.5% at $1.0956, ‌recovering all of Monday's losses, while the pound rose 0.45% to $1.3089, still within sight of one-year lows.

Nvidia on Monday reinstated Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump, marking a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy for China. The move reignited AI euphoria and sparked a blistering rally across equities. Nvidia added nearly $1 trillion to its market ‌value overnight, while stocks in semiconductor makers, data centres, cloud services providers and rival hyperscalers also surged.

The dollar has benefited both as a relative safe haven, such as when AI stocks ‌sold off heavily, and as a way to tap into so-called "US exceptionalism" — stronger growth driven by AI-related spending. It has gained some 2.3% so far this month, putting it on course for its strongest performance for the month of November in 10 years. The dollar eased 0.4% on the day to 104 against a basket of currencies, just shy of Monday's peak at 104.53, its highest since March 2025.

"In a sense, it's a combination of US economic ⁠perception empowered by the ​AI story, the investment channel via the ⁠stock market recovery, and the impact that it also has in terms of the Fed and removing an impediment to the policy tightening from the Fed," CIBC Capital Markets head of G10 FX strategy Jeremy Stretch said. "Whichever way you ⁠cut it, you end up with all routes leading back to a dollar-based resilience narrative."

Money markets show traders are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point hike from the Fed next month and see a slim chance of ​a 50-bp move, up from zero a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The equity market rout over the past week, led by a heavy selloff in ⁠technology and chip stocks, had prompted investors to pare back bets on further Fed hikes due to uncertainty over how much more tightening the economy could withstand.

"Our US economists have been flagging that tighter financial conditions and lower equity ⁠valuations ​could limit the Fed's appetite for further tightening, though (Monday's) move is reversing some of that pressure," said Citi markets analyst Preston Pagli. The yen eased 0.1% to 159.18 per dollar.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, remained near 11-month lows, trading around $0.6629. In the last month, it has been the worst-performing major currency against the dollar, with a drop of nearly 6%, as traders have started to ⁠price in the prospect of rate cuts. Analysts at JPMorgan said short positions in the Aussie dollar have "accumulated substantially", with bearish positioning reaching "extreme levels in some cases" by their metrics.

Weekly data from the ⁠US markets regulator shows speculators hold their largest ⁠bearish position in the Aussie on record, worth some $12.25 billion, according to LSEG calculations. "Looking first at options, AUD puts have been outnumbering calls for several months now. Early in this process, it seemed reasonable to assume that this might simply be macro hedging, rather than actual outright ‌directional positioning. But the flows have ‌probably migrated to the latter of late," JPMorgan said.

(Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing ​by Jamie Freed, Peter Graff and Chizu Nomiyama)