The US Commerce Department on Monday added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist as the US looks into Nvidia CEO Jensen ​Huang's affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

The Commerce Department also ​added Apex Enterprise Solutions, Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary which has business ties to Megaspeed, ‌to ​the Entity List. Here are details of Megaspeed, a cloud-computing firm which is suspected of helping China gain access to advanced Nvidia AI chips, circumventing export controls.

WHAT IS MEGASPEED? Megaspeed was incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International before changing its name to Megaspeed International in March 2023, its business filings showed.

It became an official Nvidia cloud partner in ‌the Asia Pacific region in November 2023, according to a letter from the US chip giant posted on Megaspeed's website. The following year, US authorities opened an investigation into Megaspeed for potential export control violations, according to a joint statement from Justice and Commerce departments.

In June 2025, US authorities, in conjunction with Singapore authorities, conducted an on-site check at Megaspeed in Singapore and interviewed then-CEO Alice Huang, while Nvidia placed the company on its "no sell" list, according to the statement. In October 2025, the New York ‌Times reported that US authorities were investigating whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia computer chips subject to Washington's export controls. China has denied the allegation and Megaspeed has not been found to have violated the rules.

Megaspeed came ‌under fresh US scrutiny after reports last month that Nvidia's Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, who was suspected of acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. China has denied Alice Huang is a spy. Megaspeed said that Alice Huang formally left the company in August 2025 and that it conducted "legitimate and lawful business."

Alice Huang controlled Megaspeed before transferring her ownership to Singapore-registered entity Swiftdata in late 2023, which was also added to the US trade blacklist on Monday. Megaspeed has three subsidiaries in Malaysia and one each in Thailand, the US, Australia and Indonesia. Its Thai ⁠and Malaysian subsidiaries were ​also added to the US trade blacklist.

CONNECTION TO ALIBABA The US ⁠Commerce Department said Megaspeed and Apex Enterpise were being blacklisted because of the "significant risk of these entities being or becoming involved in the diversion of advanced computing commodities to unauthorized end uses or end users."

Apex paid Megaspeed and other companies around $4.2 billion as a prepayment to rent computing ⁠capacity in Southeast Asia, and in return, Apex secured some of their assets as a pledge, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The person, who did not want to be named publicly because they were not authorised to speak to the media, ​said such prepayment arrangements are common between data centre firms and their customers.

Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix pledged its entire business as collateral to Apex as part of Megaspeed's deal with Chinese tech giant Alibaba, the Financial ⁠Times reported. The Malaysian company had assets of about 8.8 billion ringgit ($2.14 billion) at the end of 2024 and Apex holds an undisclosed amount of legal security interest in Speedmatrix, according to their corporate filings.

"Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips ⁠subject ​to US export restrictions," Alibaba said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation." SINGAPORE'S ROLE

Singapore said it has been investigating Megaspeed since February 2025 alongside other companies and people for potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences. Alice Huang was investigated for suspected involvement in the possible offences given her position as then-CEO and chairperson of Megaspeed. Singapore authorities said she was not investigated for ⁠espionage.

Singapore said investigations into Megaspeed and six individuals linked to the company were ongoing. The scrutiny comes as the US last week tightened restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese firms from remotely accessing advanced AI chips through Singapore and ⁠some other Southeast Asian markets.

The wealthy city-state has become a key ⁠location for Chinese firms to set up overseas offices in recent years, in part to reduce their exposure to US-China tensions, a practice sometimes referred to as "Singapore-washing." On Tuesday Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore does not want to be used and abused as a conduit by companies to circumvent US export controls.

Earlier this month, Singapore said it ‌had received "limited" assistance from the US in ‌its probe into AI chip deals, despite repeated requests to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice. (Reporting ​by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Susan Fenton)