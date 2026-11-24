The ​prime ​minister of ‌Iraq's Kurdistan region ​said on Tuesday ‌that the federal government's decision to centralise control over oil ‌and border crossings "are in ‌no way acceptable", the Kurdish Rudaw news agency reported.

Iraqi ⁠Prime ​Minister ⁠Ali al-Zaidi ordered the federal ⁠oil ministry to manage its ​oilfields in areas under ⁠Kurdish security control in four ⁠provinces. ​He also ordered the federal border crossings authority ⁠to take over the ⁠region's ⁠crossings.