Iraqi Kurdish PM rejects Baghdad's orders on oilfields and border crossings, Rudaw reports
The prime minister of Iraq's Kurdistan region said on Tuesday that the federal government's decision to centralise control over oil and border crossings "are in no way acceptable", the Kurdish Rudaw news agency reported.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the federal oil ministry to manage its oilfields in areas under Kurdish security control in four provinces. He also ordered the federal border crossings authority to take over the region's crossings.